Robinhood's ( (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Report) data breach might have impacted even more people than initially believed: Along with millions of email addresses, the Nov. 3 hackers also gained access to around 4,400 phone numbers.

At the start of the month, the Menlo Park-based online trading platform reported that hackers were able to access the emails of 5 million customers, the full names of 2 million customers and around 300 zip codes and dates of birth.

On Tuesday, Vice's Motherboard broke the news that the security breach also compromised the phone numbers of around 4,400 customers after a source identifying as a proxy for the hackers transferred a file that contained them to its reporters.

The tech news outlet wrote that obtained phone numbers can be particularly dangerous as hackers often use them for multi-factor authentication alongside emails.

At the time of the hack, Robinhood said that it believed no customer debit card, bank account or social security information had been impacted.

Since Motherboard's publication, it has released an updated blog post saying that it is aware the list of obtained information also included phone numbers.

The company also reiterated that the statement about no financial information being obtained and no customer suffering financial loss is still true.

"We continue to believe that the list did not contain Social Security numbers, bank account numbers, or debit card numbers and that there has been no financial loss to any customers as a result of the incident," Robinhood writes in a post. "We’ll continue making appropriate disclosures to affected people."

At last check, Robinhood shares were down 2.13% to $33.15.