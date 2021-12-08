Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
4 Key Drivers of Inflation and How Investors Should Prepare
Publish date:

Online Lender Kabbage Launches New Credit Program For Small Businesses

The new initiative comes with the backing of American Express, which purchased the online lender in 2020.
Author:

Now that it has the backing of American Express ( (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report), online lender Kabbage is launching a new credit program for small businesses.

The online lender founded out of Atlanta in 2008 was purchased by American Express in the summer of 2020 for an undisclosed amount. 

Since then, the company has continued to expand its reach of small businesses looking for funds for day-to-day operations or long-term projects.

Named Kabbage Funding, the new loan program allows small businesses to apply for a flexible line of credit between $1,000 and $150,000 by connecting their business account into the app. 

That allows them to see what they are eligible for and at what rate. 

TheStreet Recommends

Businesses need to have been operating for at least one year and can choose between a 6-, 12- and 18-month loan term.

Overview_Side_ Kabbage Funding_12_8

"Most small business owners start a company to pursue a passion, not to spend time managing their cash flow and balancing their books," Rob Frohwein, Kabbage co-founder and senior vice president at American Express, said in a statement. 

In the last year, the company has also launched the Kabbage Checking business banking account and Kabbage Payments, a way for vendors to accept online payments that will be more widely available in 2022. 

Kabbage is designed to work in tandem with American Express. Customers of the latter who are identified as small business owners are able to see and select these options on their online accounts.

At close on Tuesday,  (AXP) - Get American Express Company Report shares were up 3.90% at $166.95.

Pfizer vaccine Lead
MARKETS
PFEBNTXMRNA

Pfizer Says 3 Doses Of Comirnaty Covid Vaccine Neutralizes Omicron Variant

U.S. Markets Rally Likely to Continue Beyond Tuesday - NYSE Trader
MARKETS
PFEAAPLSFIX

Pfizer Omicron Vaccine Update Lifts Dow Futures, Extends Best Rally Since March

The 10 Most Expensive States to Retire In
Financial Advisor Center

Annuities and RMDs, Marketing Trends for 2022: News for Financial Advisers

Inflation Lead
Sponsored Story
RAAX

Skimpflation: New Inflation Bring Back Old School Habits

dog sleeping sh
INVESTING

How to Pick Dividend-Paying Stocks

Stitch Fix Lead
EARNINGS
SFIX

Stitch Fix Stock Unravels as 'Cannibalization' Erodes Forecast

Apple Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Extends Gains, With $3 Trillion Value in Sight, As Nikkei Reports iPhone Production Slump

Wall Street Lead
MARKETS
AAPLKAMZN

Apple, Amazon, Pfizer, Omicron and Tech Stocks - Five Things To Know