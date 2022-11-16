Nvidia Third-Quarter Earnings Live Blog

Nvidia’s stock has been on a roller-coaster ride since the company last reported earnings, plunging as low as $108 in October before rallying strongly in recent weeks.

Bulls are hoping the GPU giant’s October quarter (fiscal third quarter) report will drive additional gains. Among analysts polled by FactSet, the consensus is for Nvidia to report revenue of $5.78 billion (down 19% annually) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.71.

Nvidia typically provides quarterly sales guidance in its earnings reports. For the January quarter, the company’s revenue consensus stands at $6.07 billion (down 21%).

Eric Jhonsa, Real Money’s tech columnist, will be live-blogging Nvidia’s report, which is expected at 4:20 P.M. Eastern Time, along with an earnings call scheduled for 5 P.M..

Please refresh your browser for updates.

5:05 PM ET: Kress is talking. She starts by recapping Nvidia's FQ3 performance. Notes Data Center growth was driven by leading U.S. cloud providers and a broadening set of consumer Internet companies.

She adds that Data Center sales to "vertical industries" (traditional enterprises) were also good, and the Chinese demand broadly remains soft.

5:02 PM ET: IR chief Simona Jankowski is going over Nvidia's safe-harbor statement. Typically, Nvidia's calls have featured prepared remarks from CFO Colette Kress, after which Kress and CEO Jensen Huang both field questions from analysts.

5:01 PM ET: The call is starting.

4:58 PM ET: Nvidia ended FQ3 with $13.1B in cash/equivalents and $10.9B. The cash balance fell by $3.89B Q/Q, thanks in large part to buybacks.

4:56 PM ET: Nvidia's earnings call should kick off in a few minutes. I'll be covering it.

4:54 PM ET: Notably, Nvidia says the Chinese server GPU sales that it lost in FQ3 due to new export controls were "largely offset by sales of alternative products into China." It'll be interesting to hear what's said on the call about expected demand for these products going forward.

4:51 PM ET: Nvidia on the potential impact of Ethereum's shift to proof-of-stake on gaming GPU demand:

"We believe the recent transition in verifying Ethereum cryptocurrency transactions from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake has reduced the utility of GPUs for cryptocurrency mining. This may have contributed to increased aftermarket sales of our GPUs in certain markets, potentially impacting demand for some of our products, particularly in the low-end."



4:48 PM ET: Like some other tech companies, Nvidia is slowing down its spending. The company's non-GAAP operating expenses totaled $1.79B in FQ3 -- up 30% Y/Y, but just 3% Q/Q and a little below guidance of $1.82B.

For FQ4, Nvidia is guiding for non-GAAP opex to fall slightly Q/Q to $1.78B. GAAP opex, which among other things includes stock comp, is guided to be at $2.56B vs. $2.58B in FQ3.

4:44 PM ET: In spite of recent write-downs, Nvidia ended FQ3 with $4.45B worth of inventory, up from $3.89B at the end of FQ2 and $2.23B a year earlier. Likely at play: Large purchase commitments made to TSMC and pending production ramps for new gaming and server GPUs.

Prepaid supply agreements (TSMC looms large here) were flat Q/Q at $3.14B. Nvidia also says it had $2.75B worth of "non-inventory purchase obligations," of which $1.59B involved multi-year deals with cloud service providers.

4:40 PM ET: Due to OEM inventory corrections, ProViz revenue (driven by workstation GPU sales) fell 60% Q/Q and 65% Y/Y to $200M, below a $363M consensus.



Automotive revenue (benefiting from production ramps for Nvidia's Drive ADAS/autonomous driving platform) rose 14% Q/Q and 86% Y/Y to $251M, topping a $229M consensus.

OEM & Other revenue (it includes sales of Jetson edge computing offerings and non-gaming GPUs, and is also hurt by inventory corrections) fell 48% Q/Q and 69% Y/Y to $73M, below a $128M consensus.

4:36 PM ET: Nvidia is now up 1.3% AH to $161.20. Rivals AMD and Intel are up 0.6%.

4:34 PM ET: The reason EPS missed estimates in spite of a revenue beat and buybacks: Nvidia's non-GAAP gross margin was 56.1% -- up from 45.9% in FQ2, but down from 67% a year ago and below guidance of 65% (plus or minus 50 bps).



In its CFO commentary, Nvidia notes its GM was hurt by a $702M inventory charge (this follows $1.32B worth of charges in FQ2). The company is guiding for its GM to rebound to 66% (plus or minus 50 bps) in FQ4.

4:27 PM ET: Notably, Nvidia spent $3.65B on stock buybacks in FQ3. That follows $3.34B worth of buybacks in FQ2.

4:26 PM ET: Gaming revenue fell 23% Q/Q and 51% Y/Y to $1.57B. But it topped a $1.42B consensus.

4:24 PM ET: Likely going over well with investors: In spite of the new China restrictions, Nvidia's Data Center revenue came in at $3.83B -- up 1% Q/Q and 31% Y/Y, and above a $3.72B consensus.

4:22 PM ET: Nvidia guides for FQ4 revenue of $6B, plus or minus 2%. That's below a $6.07B consensus.

Shares are up 3.2% after-hours.

4:21 PM ET: Results are out. FQ3 revenue of $5.93B beats a $5.78B consensus. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 misses a $0.71 consensus.

4:10 PM ET: FQ3 consensus estimates for Nvidia's product segments:

Data Center - $3.72B (+27% Y/Y)

Gaming - $1.42B (-56%)

Professional Visualization - $363M (-37%)

Automotive - $229M (+70%)

OEM & IP - $128M (-45%)



With near-term Gaming and ProViz expectations very low (both segments are also expected to see big Y/Y sales declines in FQ4), Data Center's performance (hurt by China, but benefiting from strong U.S. cloud capex) is very much in the spotlight right now.

4:03 PM ET: Shares are going into earnings down 46% YTD. However, in spite of today's decline, they're up 47% from an October low of $108.13.

4:01 PM ET: Amid a broader tech-sector and chip-stock rout, Nvidia closed down 4.5% today to $159.10. The FQ3 report is expected to arrive at 4:20 ET.

3:57 PM ET: Of note: Nvidia previously warned that new export restrictions on server GPU sales to China could impact its FQ3 sales by up to $400M. Between this and ongoing gaming GPU pressures, informal expectations for Nvidia's results and guidance might be below consensus estimates.

3:54 PM ET: The FactSet consensus is for Nvidia to report FQ3 revenue of $5.78B and non-GAAP EPS of $0.71.

For FQ4 (quarterly sales guidance should be provided in the report), the revenue consensus is at $6.07B.

3:51 PM ET: Hi, this is Eric Jhonsa. I'll be live-blogging Nvidia's earnings report and call.