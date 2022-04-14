Preview the Cars and Trucks at This Year's New York Auto Show

After two years of pandemic-related cancellations, the New York Auto Show returns for a 10-day event that celebrates the latest and greatest the automotive industry has to offer.

With the electric car market expected to more than quadruple from $208.95 billion in 2021 to $957.42 billion, it is not surprise that EVs took up a major part of the conversation at the show.

The cars themselves, as well as everything from vehicle charging stations to battery types, took up nearly an entire level of the Javits Center convention hall.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a speech the state is encouraging New Yorkers to consider switching to electric at the opening press day on April 13.

"I am proud to welcome the New York International Auto Show back to New York in person this year and I encourage everyone to visit the Auto Show to see how EVs are fast becoming integral to New York's clean energy economy," Hochul said.

TheStreet was able to get an early peek at some of the displays and interactive experiences.

Here are some of the coolest models that car lovers can expect to see in the coming years.

Kia EV9 Concept:

South Korean carmaker Kia (KIMTF) presented a number of models at the auto show and, among them, is the Kia EV9 Concept.

The brand's flagship SUV has a 336-mile range and a battery that can replenish 62 miles in just six minutes. The giant wheels and shiny aquamarine color made it a popular stop at the show.

As many of the cars featured at the show won't be available for purchase for quite some time, Kia's commitment to bring it to buyers in the second half of 2023 was also exciting.

TheStreet

Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica

As Lamborghini moves to electrify its car lineup, cars with only an internal combustion engine will slowly be phased out.

But before that, the luxury carmaker unveiled the Huracan Tecnica. The 5.2-litre V10 has 631 horsepower and can go to 62 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.

The model will be available for sale this summer but, at a starting cost of $279,630, has a price tag befitting a luxury sports car.

TheStreet

New Chevrolet Silverado EV

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report's Chevrolet recently came out with the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.

The brand's first electric pick-up truck model, the car will come in three models: A Work Truck (WT), an off-road Trail Boss, and a loaded Rally Sport Truck.

With the electric truck market now including Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report F-150 Lightning and the Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report R1T, Chevrolet hopes to draw customers with its speed, the carmaker promises 60 miles per hour in under 4.5 seconds, and strength, 664 horsepower and a 400-mile range.

The company also recently partnered with Goldman Sachs for a credit card that builds points that can go toward buying, leasing or servicing a GM car.

TheStreet

EV Test Track

One of the most popular attractions was the ability to test-drive the cars themselves, for those who are still not convinced that EVs are up to par with anything gas-powered.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV, Kia EV6 (KIMTF) , Nissan Leaf (NSANF) , VinFast VF8 and Volvo XC40 Recharge Twin (VOLAF) are all available for test-driving on the lower level of the Javits Center.

The track is built to feel like a "drive through the country" and allows drivers to test speeding up, stopping and, of course, making sharp turns.

Airflow Graphite Concept

While car connoisseurs often rail at people discussing a car's color over its features, Chrysler's Airflow Graphite Concept stood out.

It was contrasted with the white electric Chrysler Airflow Concept unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show for its "sinister yet sophisticated" black look accented with high-gloss copper, glass roof and 22-inch wheels.

As the brand's first all-electric model, it is expected to go on sale by 2025.

TheStreet

Elvis Presley's 1956 Continental Mark II

Fans of car history will be impressed by the 1956 Continental Mark II once owned by Elvis Presley himself.

Normally stored at the Graceland museum in Memphis, the historic model was on display on a turning pedestal at the Lincoln (LINC) - Get Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Report station at the show.

Glistening and full of features like rear suspension and power steering, it could have easily been mistaken for a car from this century.