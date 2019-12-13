Microsoft Unveils Fourth Version of Xbox, Fastest and Best Performing of Its Game Systems

The Series X, powered by a custom AMD chip, will deliver four times the processing power of the previous generation’s Xbox One X.

Microsoft MSFT introduced its fourth generation Xbox, which it calls Series X and describes as it's fastest and best performing version of the iconic game system.



The first Xbox was released in 2001, followed by Xbox 360 in 2005 and Xbox One in 2014.



Microsoft said in a statement that the Series X will deliver four times the processing power of the previous generation’s Xbox One X.

The Series X looks like a traditional personal computer and can sit in a cabinet vertically and horizontally. A statement from Phil Spencer, the Redmond, Wash., software giant's head of Xbox, did not specify the dimensions of the game box.

The company also introduced a wireless controller for the Xbox. “Its size and shape have been refined to accommodate an even wider range of people, and it also features a new share button to make capturing screenshots and game clips simple,” the statement said.



For game developers, Microsoft said it will “remove the technical barriers of previous generations and enable developers to create more expansive, immersive gaming worlds that invite more players to play.”



The company said the system will enable 4K screen resolution at 60 frames per second, powered by a custom chip from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report.

The new system will be backward compatible, so games from previous versions will play across the new system.



Microsoft's statement also did not specify the exact introduction date, saying only that players can “power it on in Holiday 2020." And the company gave no indication of cost.

Sony (SNE) - Get Report in early October said it also would market the competing PlayStation 5 at holiday time 2020.