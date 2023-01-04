Microsoft Reportedly Plans New Version of Bing with ChatGPT Tech

Microsoft's search engine will reportedly use the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT.

Microsoft wanted to find a new name for its rebranded search engine in 2009.

The software giant was moving on from Live Search and wanted a name that was memorable and short.

The company decided upon Bing, as it would remind people of the sound made during "the moment of discovery and decision making."

The search engine was announced in May 2009 and in July, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report and Yahoo announced a deal where Bing would power Yahoo Search.

Bing was the world's second most popular search engine in 2022, with 3.04% of the market share, according to Statcounter, well behind Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Free Report, the world's most popular search engine, with about 92.6% of the market share.

Yahoo came in third with 1.24% of search engine market share followed by the Russian search engine Yandex with 1%.

Now it looks like Microsoft is ready to crank things up on Bing.

Shutterstock

Launching New Version of Bing

The company is preparing to launch a version of its search engine that uses the artificial intelligence behind ChatGPT to answer some search queries rather than just showing a list of links, according to The Information.

Microsoft hopes the new feature, which could launch before the end of March, will help it outflank Google, The Information reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the plans.

ChatGPT, an acronym which stands for "generative pre-trained transformer” is a conversational robot with which humans will be able to converse in a natural language.

It was created by the American company OpenAI and more than a million users have asked their questions to ChatGPT since it launched on Nov. 30.

Microsoft, which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, declined to comment about the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The most impressive thing, according to AI experts, is the fact that ChatGPT provides its answers both quickly and without any access to the internet.

Of course, nothing in this life is perfect and ChatGPT is no exception.

OpenAI has acknowledged that ChatGPT "sometimes writes plausible-sounding but incorrect or nonsensical answers." and the model "is often excessively verbose and overuses certain phrases, such as restating that it’s a language model trained by OpenAI."

Musk Warns of 'Great Danger'

"While we’ve made efforts to make the model refuse inappropriate requests, it will sometimes respond to harmful instructions or exhibit biased behavior," the company said.

In addition, the company said, ChatGPT is sensitive to tweaks to the input phrasing or attempting the same prompt multiple times.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO Elon Musk, one of the creators of OpenAI in December 2015, has expressed alarm at ChatGPT's refusal to answer questions on very specific subjects, and in particular, relating to the environment.

"There is great danger in training an AI to lie," the billionaire and self-described chief twit at Twitter said.

Teachers have expressed concerns that students could use ChapGPT to cheat, but OpenAI guest researcher Scott Aaronson said that the company was working on a system for countering cheating by “statistically watermarking the outputs.”

"Basically, whenever GPT generates some long text, we want there to be an otherwise unnoticeable secret signal in its choices of words, which you can use to prove later that, yes, this came from GPT," Aarsonson said in a lecture at the University of Texas that was posted on his blog.