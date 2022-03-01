Skip to main content
Is a New Role for Cryptocurrency Emerging?
Is a New Role for Cryptocurrency Emerging?

Microsoft Has Sad News

The software giant shared very sad news on Tuesday concerning the family of its CEO Satya Nadella.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report family is in mourning. 

The Redmond, Washington-based giant shared some very sad news on Tuesday. 

Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain.

Zain died on Monday. He was born with cerebral palsy.

"Very sadly Satya’s son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement. "The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family."

TheStreet Recommends

According to Bloomberg, Nadella has always used his experience as a parent of a disabled child to push Microsoft to design products that are accessible to all and inclusive.

Last May, the Nadellas donated $15 million to Seattle Children’s Hospital where Zain received much of his treatment.

“As parents, our lives have been shaped by the needs of our children, and it is our hope that in honoring Zain’s journey, we can improve and innovate care for future generations in every community,” said Anu Nadella at the time, according to a press release.  

Seattle Children’s made the decision to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. Since then, he has breathed new life into the company, whose stock market valuation soared under his reign. It was at $2.2 trillion on Tuesday at the time of writing.

1. Las Vegas
INVESTING
MGMCZR

Another Pro Sport Gets Closer to a Las Vegas Strip Move

By Tony Owusu
Bitcoin Ruble Lead JS
CRYPTOCURRENCY
TSLA

Bitcoin Gets A Major Boost That Will Delight Crypto Fans

By Luc Olinga
Starbucks Oatmilk Espresso Lead JS
INVESTING
SBUXMCDYUM

Starbucks Adds Another Milk Alternative Beverage to Its Menu

By Veronika Bondarenko
McDonald's Russia Lead JS
INVESTING
MCD

Is McDonald's a Target for Russian Retaliation?

By Tony Owusu
Lockheed Martin Lead
INVESTING
LMTNOCPII

Stocks of the Week: Defense Companies Playing Catch-Up With Russia on Key Technology

By Brian O'Connell
Bitcoin Ruble Lead JS
INVESTING

Is Bitcoin a Safe Haven Amid Russia-Ukraine Turmoil? Check the Chart.

By Bret Kenwell
Batman Movie Lead KL
INVESTING
SNET

'The Batman' Pulls Russia Release After Ukrainian Calls For Boycott

By Michael Tedder
Lawrence Summers has cautioned that pumping so much extra money into the US economy
PERSONAL FINANCE

Summers: Housing Inflation Could Hit 7% This Year

By Dan Weil