Microsoft Has Sad News

The software giant shared very sad news on Tuesday concerning the family of its CEO Satya Nadella.

The Microsoft family is in mourning.

The Redmond, Washington-based giant shared some very sad news on Tuesday.

Its CEO Satya Nadella, and his wife Anu, lost their 26-year-old son Zain.

Zain died on Monday. He was born with cerebral palsy.

"Very sadly Satya’s son Zain Nadella has passed away," a spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement. "The Nadellas are taking time to grieve privately as a family."

According to Bloomberg, Nadella has always used his experience as a parent of a disabled child to push Microsoft to design products that are accessible to all and inclusive.

Last May, the Nadellas donated $15 million to Seattle Children’s Hospital where Zain received much of his treatment.

“As parents, our lives have been shaped by the needs of our children, and it is our hope that in honoring Zain’s journey, we can improve and innovate care for future generations in every community,” said Anu Nadella at the time, according to a press release.

Seattle Children’s made the decision to establish the Zain Nadella Endowed Chair in Pediatric Neurosciences as part of Seattle Children’s Center for Integrative Brain Research.

Satya Nadella became CEO of Microsoft in February 2014. Since then, he has breathed new life into the company, whose stock market valuation soared under his reign. It was at $2.2 trillion on Tuesday at the time of writing.