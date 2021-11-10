Meta Platforms (MVRS) - Get Meta Report on Wednesday joined hands with tech giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report to integrate its Workplace app with rival Microsoft Teams to enable a streamlined flow of remote-work-related-communication between businesses.

"You can now share important information from Workplace to Teams, with streaming from Teams Meetings to Workplace coming in 2022," the newsroom section for Workplace showed.

Reuters reported that the integration is largely aimed at "customers of both products."

"You have to meet employees where they directly are, wherever they're doing their work, whatever platforms they're most using," said Workplace Head Ujjwal Singh, in an interview to Reuters.

Shares of Meta Platforms traded 1.20% lower and Microsoft dropped 0.69% on Wednesday.

Meta formerly known as Facebook, launched Workplace five years ago and said it had 7 million paid subscribers in May. Microsoft Teams has a larger user base of 250 million users.

CNBC reported that the partnership was requested by Workplace users like Vodafone and Accenture.

Last week, Microsoft launched a set of tools to enable businesses to create immersive spaces with augmented and virtual reality where workers can meet using its software products like Microsoft Teams.

Microsoft is strengthening its cloud computing infrastructure and adapting its signature software products to create a more business friendly version of the so-called metaverse.

"The public perception of the metaverse — as a futuristic world where plugged-in people recreate their whole lives online — is still a ways off. But the business uses are starting to be available now,” Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella told Bloomberg Television on Nov.2.

Last month, Facebook announced a fundamental change to its identity as it rebranded its name to Meta and hoped to be seen as a metaverse company, at its virtual developer conference, Facebook Connect.

The metaverse is a $10 billion project to transition Facebook from its much-criticized social network and related family of apps and into what founder Mark Zuckerberg has called an "embodied Internet."