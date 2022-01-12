Meta-Facebook, Not A So Cool Place To Work Anymore

The company drops 36 spots on Glassdoor’s annual ranking of the best places to work after a wave of controversies and PR crises.

Mark Zuckerberg's attempt to deflect attention away from Facebook’s increasingly toxic reputation with a new name - Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report - hasn't stopped the company's fall from grace in Glassdoor's top workplace rankings.

The tech giant featured at the number 47 spot in Glassdoor's "Best Places to Work" rankings for 2022, a nose dive from its number 11 position on the annual company rankings last year.

Facebook took the Glassdoor top spot in 2018 but slipped in 2019 on fallout from the Cambridge Analytica data scandal over an alleged data breach and attempts to influence election outcomes.

Glassdoor said employees cited concerns around unwanted public scrutiny, lack of action from leadership on platform issues and questions about the company’s future direction, according to a CNBC report.

Last year, Facebook was under fire for a slew of misdemeanors and calls to break up the tech giant have only risen in chorus.

From the broad, deep-seated problems brought to light by whistle-blower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook product manager to questions of how the platform was used to help organize the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol have taken a toll on the company.

Haugen accused Facebook of putting profits over the impact of hate speech.

"There were conflicts of interest between what was good for the public and what was good for Facebook. And Facebook over and over again chose to optimize for its own interests like making more money," Haugen revealed in an interview on CBS's "60 Minutes" in October last year.

In September, an investigation by The Wall Street Journal revealed the social media company knew about negative effects of its photo-and-video-sharing app Instagram.

The company knew as per internal research findings that Instagram it worsens body image issues for some users.

The rebranded meta company as part of a $10 billion project is now transitioning from its much-criticized social network and related family of apps into what Zuckerberg has called an "embodied internet".

Separately, Glassdoor ranked America's largest chip company by market value Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report as the best place to work this year. Other notable tech names included Google (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report at rank seven and Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report at number 10.

TheStreet

Glassdoor's annual survey is based on anonymous employee reviews of several aspects of their workplace including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance.