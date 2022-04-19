Mercedes-Benz Unveils New Weapon to Challenge Tesla

Decidedly, Mercedes-Benz is an unstoppable force in the electric-vehicle race. (DDAIF) .

The German auto group seems to have decided to make people talk about it. This is an opportunity because Elon Musk, chief executive of EV-market leader Tesla, (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report is currently devoting much of his energy to his $42 billion effort to buy Twitter, (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report a proposal that the site's board is resisting. So Mercedes-Benz has a marketing opening, filling the void left by Musk.

Mercedes-Benz last week revealed that one of its prototypes, the EQXX, traveled more than 1,000 kilometers on a single charge, and on arrival the vehicle still had battery. That's a feat no other automotive group has achieved.

The company has thus pushed the range limits on EVs, which could attract customers who are still reluctant to get started because they wonder about battery life, so-called range anxiety. It also becomes an option for frequent travelers who do not want to plot their trip itineraries based on where the charging stations are located.

An Electric SUV Made in the U.S.

On the prototype car's arrival, the battery's remaining charge was around 15%, amounting to about 140 kilometers (87 miles) of additional range. The average consumption was a record-breaking low of 8.7 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers (7.1 kWh per 62 miles), Mercedes-Benz said.

Equipped with a battery of 100 kWh, the particularly efficient prototype consumed less than half what current comparable models consume.

Now, a few days later, Mercedes-Benz has another surprise.

Mercedes-Benz has just unveiled an all-electric SUV, EQS. It would be the first electric SUV of the brand with the star made in the U.S. The EQS SUV completes the EQS family, which already includes the EQS sedan unveiled last year.

The EQS SUV is a massive seven-seater. It's a declaration of war on Tesla's luxurious Model X SUV and its straw doors and BMW's (BMW.DE) iX SUV.

"With the luxury EQS sedan and the sporty executive EQE sedan, Mercedes-Benz has entered a new, all-electric era in the upper market segments," the company said in a news release.

The EQS SUV shares its long wheelbase (126.4 inches) with the EQS sedan, but is more than 7.8 inches higher than the sedan. The second row of seats can be electrically adjusted as standard. A third row with two additional individual seats and extensive comfort features for all passengers are available as an optional extra.

"Up to four golf bags are able to fit in the trunk," Mercedes-Benz said.

Mercedes-Benz will offer two trim levels: the EQS 450+ (rear-wheel drive) and the EQS 580 4Matic (all-wheel drive).

The first variant will put out 265kW of energy, for 355 horsepower and 419 pound-feet of torque. The second configuration put out a combined 400kWh for 536 horsepower and 633 pound-feet of torque. The 4Matic version also features a mode for off-road driving.

The Price? We'll Have to Wait.

The car's range is more than 600 kilometers (373 miles) on a single charge of the battery, which has a capacity of 107.8 kWh, explained Mercedes-Benz. The EQS SUV comes with plug-and-charge capabilities, enabling owners to use many of the public charging stations in the U.S. Recharging the battery to 80% from 10% will take 31 minutes, the car manufacturer said.

The company didn't disclose the EQS SUV’s 0 to 60 mph time.

Production will begin "in a few months" at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Tuscaloosa, Ala., with the first deliveries expected in the fall.

Mercedes-Benz has kept the price of this new high-end electric SUV a mystery. But it's more than likely to be above the $100,000 threshold as the EQS sedan currently starts at around $102,310.

The base price of the Tesla Model X SUV is $114,990 for a battery range of 333 miles and 1,020 horsepower.

As for BMW's iX SUV, its price starts at $83,200 for a battery range of 324 miles

The U.S and Canada will be the main markets for the EQS SUV, but Mercedes-Benz doesn't rule out selling it in Europe.