Mercedes Revisits Iconic Smart Brand With an EV

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF) is pulling out all the stops to upset established order in the electric-vehicle market.

The German group, whose sedans are one of the benchmarks in car buyers' eyes, also wants to be seen as an environmentally friendly producer.

The brand with the star is doing everything it can to remind its rivals that it will be a force to be reckoned with in the race for electrification.

Smart, formerly wholly owned by Mercedes-Benz, has just started a new chapter in its history, with an all-electric urban SUV called #1 (pronounce it "Hashtag One"). Smart is now co-owned by Mercedes and the Chinese group Geely, owner of Volvo.

Never has a Smart been so family-friendly. Half-crossover, half-SUV, the #1 is in line with the eponymous concept car presented in September 2021. There are a few changes between the prototype and the production version.

How Smart Will Try to Outdo Its Rivals

With its 4.27-meter (168-inch) length, the Smart #1 is close to a current Mini Countryman. The model offers a nice wheelbase (2.75m, barely more than a Fortwo which peaks at 2.7m) and is relatively compact: 1.82m wide and 1.64m high. The design is not a surprise, since it takes almost exactly that of the 2021 concept. It has clean lines and a very smooth pebble side.

The roof, which has a large panoramic window called a halo, gives the impression of floating thanks to the contrasting color and the design of the quarter window, on which the manufacturer logo is marked.

The SUV also has frameless doors. This type of borderless glass is usually reserved for coupes. The door handles are concealed and electrically retractable, while a digital key unlocks the vehicle from your smartphone.

The vehicle can be opened or closed by whoever has the code, given via the Smart App. This option will enable Smart to offer its vehicles for car sharing.

"We are extremely confident that the global market will embrace the unique, premium all-electric urban mobility experience offering from Smart," said Tong Xiangbei, global chief executive of Smart Automobile Co.

Power and Range

Once again, the manufacturer sees things big. Starting with a power of 200 kW (the equivalent of 272 hp), which is distilled to the rear wheels, the Smart #1 surpasses the Mazda (MZDAF) MX-30 EV and its 107 kW (145 hp), for example

The Smart SUV powers its electric machine through a battery capacity of 66 kWh which gives it an approved range of 420 to 440km (261 to 273 miles).

The recharge time is also very interesting: Smart #1 will be capable of AC charging from 10% to 80% with 22kW in three hours. With DC super-fast charging this can be accomplished in under 30 minutes, the company said.

Also from the technical sheet: The maximum speed is 180kph (112 mph), and 0 to 100 kph (0 to 60 mph) is achieved in 6.7 seconds.

Going forward, Smart does not rule out a more affordable version with less power or, conversely, a high-performance variant with two motors and four-wheel drive.

This very first electric SUV from Smart will be manufactured in one of Geely's factories in China, while the design and the software have been carried out in Europe.

Preorders are planned from September 2022. The first deliveries are expected in 2023. Prices are for now undisclosed.