Mark Cuban Delivers Scathing Critique of His Generation

The successful entrepreneur, who is disrupting the pharmaceutical industry, is known for never mincing words.

Mark Cuban, 64, is a multi-card entrepreneur.

He is a jack-of-all-trades and has a nose for smelling the right deal that will change or dominate an industry.

He is the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA franchise with which he won the supreme crown. He is the star of the hit TV show "Shark Tank."

And recently, Cuban has been disrupting the pharmaceutical industry with Cost Plus Drugs, an online pharmacy that sells prescription drugs directly to consumers at low cost. The company is the vehicle through which Cuban is demonstrating that it is possible to have drugs at prices that do not ruin the most vulnerable and financially fragile households.

Cost Plus Drugs "fills and delivers prescriptions at our cost plus a fixed 15% margin," the company said on its website.

The billionaire is also involved in the young crypto industry, which wants to completely disrupt finance by offering financial services that eliminate intermediaries, centralized authorities and offer new means of payment other than fiat currencies.

'Chasing Power'

Cuban is very active: With "Shark Tank" alone, he has invested in nearly a hundred companies. This activism and his success in business have also made him a star investor who gets into a wide variety of business ideas.

He has just said that the generation of baby boomers to which he belongs was the most disappointing of all. He thus accused people born between 1946 and 1964 of having abandoned their ideals for the quest for power and of having become passive, glued to their television screens and rarely leaving their sofas.

"Now boomers spend their days watching cable news, and distorting politics chasing power," the billionaire said on Twitter on Sept. 18. "Not all of course. But for so many, to go from 'fighting the man' to being everything that was hated in the 60's and 70's is disappointing."

Cuban's scathing criticism comes after a Twitter user, calling himself a boomer, commented on the billionaire's comments to Fortune. In the Fortune article, the entrepreneur said Gen Z are the real "greatest generation."

"The basic technologies that Cuban used to become a billionaire and zoomers use to 'quietly quit' were largely created by boomers, made possible by the greatest generation. @mcuban's view of boomers somehow got distorted," the user quipped.

"Generation X is the generation largely responsible for most of the Internet tech. I know because I helped create much of it with various companies I did consulting for," another user commented.

"No. Most if it was created from the 60s through the 80s," Cuban disagreed. "Gen X came along and layered on what was already there. Both generations made important contributions."

Gen X includes people born between 1965 and 1984. This generation followed the baby boomers.

Boomers Push Back

Cuban's comments sparked a torrent of responses from users claiming to be mostly boomers. Overall, these users dispute the criticism and point out that he cannot put their generation in the same basket. Some also said he cannot compare the energy of a sixty-year-old to that of a thirty-year-old, for example.

TheStreet Smarts TheStreet’s Single Smartest Insight From The Day Exclusive newsletter delivered to your inbox daily covering important investing topics pulled from TheStreet’s premium content. Cut Through The Noise

Your Personal Financial Advisor

Investing Cheat Sheet

"Boomer here. Please stop putting us all in the Fox watching category. I spend my days educating young people. Give me a little credit," commented one user.

"And we thank you for it !" Cuban responded.

"You expect 70 year olds to be as productive as a 30 year old? Boomers already did their amazing things at the age zoomers are now," added another user.

"Boomer here and I do know. Your comment and many others are blanket trashing every boomer. If someone said all men are cheaters, would you agree? I have boomer friends that also vote party over country, are compassionate and assist others. We may be a minority but we are here," said another user.

Cuban did not respond to the last two comments.