Major Electronics Company Pulls Popular Global Product Off Shelves

LG Electronics has received 22 reports of instability and 12 reports of tip-overs of the huge product.

LG Electronics is recalling 52,000 of its 86-inch smart televisions and stands due to a risk of tip-overs and entrapments, federal regulators said.

The televisions can become unstable while on the assembled stand, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children and others, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a Jan. 12 filing.

The South Korea-headquartered LG Electronics has received 22 reports of TV stand instability, resulting in 12 reports of tip-overs. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers using the TV’s supporting stand legs should immediately detach it and place the television in a safe location away from children.

The CPSC advised consumers to contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement screws and stand parts, including help from a technician for a free repair.

Consumers who have wall-mounted their TVs do not need to stop using their TVs.

TVs Sold by Major Outlets

The recall covers about 52,000 TVs. In addition, CPSC said about 1,800 were sold in Canada and about 2,900 were sold in Mexico.

The recall involves four LG Electronics 86-inch smart TV models with model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA.

The TVs, not including the stands, are 86-inches diagonally, 43.5-inches high, 76-inches wide, and 2.4-inches deep. They weigh about 100 pounds.

The serial number of the recalled product begins with 202RM, 203RM, 204RM, 205RM, 206RM, 207RM, or 208RM and is located at the bottom right of the back of the TV, along with the model number.

Consumers can also check the serial number by pressing the mute button, three times rapidly, on the original LG remote control provided with their TV.

The TVs were sold at Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report, Best Buy (BBY) - Get Free Report, Costco (COST) - Get Free Report and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Bestbuy.com and Costco.com from March 2022 through September 2022 for between $1,100 and $1,900.

The TVS were manufactured by LG Electronics Reynosa, S.A. de C.V., of Reynosa, Mexico and imported by LG Electronics U.S.A. Inc., of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey

LG Looking to Bring the Metaverse to TVs

Consumer may contact LG by texting “STAND” to 256-888-9977 or call at 800-243-0000 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at 86inchTVstand@lge.com or online at www.lgecares.com/tvstand or at www.lg.com and click on “Public Notices and Recalls” on the bottom of the page for more information.

