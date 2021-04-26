Luminar Spikes Amid News of Airbus UpNext Collaboration

Shares of Luminar Technologies (LAZR) - Get Report spiked on Monday as the lidar-sensor maker said it would enter a collaboration with Airbus's EADSY flying-technology subsidiary, UpNext.

Terms weren't disclosed.

At last check Luminar shares were trading 13% higher at $25.

Airbus UpNext will equip its Vertex demonstrator with the Orlando, Fla., company's light-detection-and-ranging sensors to increase “aircraft safety and ultimately enable autonomous operation with automatic obstacle detection,” the companies said in a statement.

Airbus, the Leiden, Netherlands, aerospace giant, launched its Flightlab ecosystem in January. The system, Airbus says, spans all its business lines, “using flight testing as the principal means of proving out a variety of future technologies," Luminar said.

“The collaboration will see teams of experts from both companies working to enhance sensing, perception, and system-level capabilities to ultimately enable autonomous flight.”

“We’re able to directly reapply what we’ve accomplished for the automotive industry into aviation, an established nearly $1 trillion industry,” Austin Russell, founder and chief executive of Luminar, said in a statement.

“[Automation] and safety enhancements will transform how we move across all modes of transport as we take our technology from roads to the skies,” he added.

Lidar sensors emit millions of pulses of laser light to accurately detect where objects are by scanning the environment in three dimensions, Luminar explains.

