Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
What Action Alerts PLUS Is Watching in 2022
Publish date:

Investors Want Facebook's Board to Change Amid Rising Criticism

Founder Mark Zuckerberg has a special class of super-voting shares and controls 58% of the voting shares as a majority stakeholder.
Author:

Shareholders want Facebook, now called Meta Platforms  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report, to restructure its board so that the company can better address issues of harmful content among others.

The New York State Common Retirement Fund and Illinois State Treasurer have reportedly filed eight proposals overall for the tech giant's review, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, which cited the the Investor Alliance for Human Rights.

"The resolutions include calls for board oversight of efforts to reduce harmful content, an assessment of the risk of the company’s metaverse efforts and a review of the social media company’s audit and risk committee," according to the Journal.

Facebook's board is presently designed in a way that gives Founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg a lot of power. Zuckerberg, who has served as Facebook chairman since 2012, controls about 58% of the voting shares, according to a regulatory filing.

“Facebook is willing to allow a certain level of hate speech, political misinformation, and divisive rhetoric so it can make more money,” Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs told the Journal in the report cited above. “That is exactly why the board’s governance structure must change."

TheStreet Recommends

In May, the social media company rejected two proposals intended to diminish Zuckerberg’s control over the company, including eliminating the special class of super-voting shares that gives Zuckerberg a controlling stake in the company.

Facebook Spokesperson Ryan Moore told the Journal that, “We have every commercial and moral incentive to try to give the maximum number of people as much of a positive experience as possible on Facebook."

The company continues to face regulatory scrutiny over its content moderation practices.

Last week, Instagram Chief Adam Mosseri was at Capitol Hill to answer questions from the Senate Commerce Committee's consumer-protection pane. It was investigating the company's internal research findings about the photo and video sharing app that indicated that it worsens body image issues for some users.

Meta Platforms has said the service is making changes to make the platform safer for teenagers. 

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
AAPLPFEARNA

Dow, Tech Stocks Lower With Fed Decision in Focus; UK Reports First Omicron Death - Stock Market Today

hero (1)
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPLSSNLF

Must-Have Accessories for iPhone and Android

A Baojun E100 electric vehicle plugged in to a charging station outside a SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Customer Experience Center in Liuzhou city of Guangxi province on May 23, 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
INVESTING
TSLARIVN

Biden's New EV-Charging Plan May Challenge Tesla Advantage

bubble sh
INVESTING

Stocks May Hit Bubble in 2022-'23 on Loose Policy: Stifel

Mohamed El-Erian
INVESTING

Allianz Economist El-Erian: Fed's Inflation Call Was Worst in Its History

travis new
INVESTING
NKE

Anheuser-Busch Cuts Ties With Rapper Travis Scott

Pfizer Lead
MARKETS
PFEARNA

Pfizer To Buy Arena Pharmaceuticals in $6.7 Billion All-Cash Deal

Apple $3Trillion Lead
MARKETS
AAPL

Apple Stock Nears $3 Trillion Value As JPMorgan Price Target Boost Adds To Wall Street Bull Rush