Intel Shares Pop After Earnings, 2020 Guidance Impress

Intel's earnings report was spotless and surprising to the upside. the stock reacted in kind.

Intel shares rose after the chipmaker's earnings easily cleared Wall Street expectations and management guided for a much stronger 2020 than analysts anticipated.

The stock rose 6.73% to $67.58 a share in postmarket trading Thursday, after having risen 0.94 % in regular trading hours.

Earnings per share for the December quarter grew 19% year-over-year to an adjusted $1.52, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.25. Revenue rose 8% to $20.2 billion, beating analysts expectations of $19.23 billion. Gross margin rose to 60.1%, beating estimates of 58%.

Data center revenue grew 19%, "driven by robust demand from cloud service provider customers and a continued strong mix of high-performance 2nd-Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors," the company said. Data center revenue has been expected to rebound after a rough 2019.



Management guided for full year 2020 revenue of $73.5 billion, better than analysts estimates of $72.4 billion. The company is looking for adjusted EPS of $5 for the year on an operating margin of 33%, against Wall street's expectation of $4.66 and a margin of 31.9%. Intel expects capital expenditures to be $17 billion, an uptick over 2019's $16 billion and higher than Street forecasts. Free cash flow is guided for $16.5 billion, better than analysts expectation of $16.1 billion.

"In 2019, we gained share in an expanded addressable market that demands more performance to process, move and store data,” said Bob Swan, Intel CEO. “One year into our long-term financial plan, we have outperformed our revenue and EPS expectations. Looking ahead, we are investing to win the technology inflections of the future, play a bigger role in the success of our customers and increase shareholder returns."

The stock has already outperformed the S&P 500 in the past 3 months, with a 21% gain, against a 10% gain for the U.S.' largest index.