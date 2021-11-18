Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Instagram Faces States' Probes Into Teen Influence
The investigation includes whether Facebook broke any state consumer protection laws.
State Attorneys General Investigate Instagram’s Influence on Teens

The state attorneys general from nine states said they will investigate Instagram’s influence on teenagers and their wellbeing.

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, will be investigated by a bipartisan group of state attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Tennessee and Vermont. 

The investigation includes whether Facebook broke any state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk when it promoted Instagram, a social media app used for posting photos and videos, according to Maura Healey, the Massachusetts attorney general.

The story was first reported by the New York Times.

Healey said Facebook either ignored or chose to “double down on known manipulations” that can result in both physical and mental health distress.

The states are seeking if Facebook’s strategies caused teens to use Instagram more and spend more time causing more harm, said Doug Peterson, the Nebraska attorney general.

Frances Haugen, a whistleblower who was a former Facebook employee, leaked out documents demonstrating that teens who used Instagram resulted in having body image issues. 

Those documents have been called The Facebook Papers and journalists received access to them in October.

At least nine complaints were filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Haugen and other public interest groups claiming that Facebook was not truthful when it told its investors that users of the social media company were protected from both hate and disinformation. 

Dozens of states and the Federal Trade Commission filed antitrust lawsuits to force Meta to be a smaller company and break up the social media giant. 

