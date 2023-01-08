Iconic Brand Shakes Up the Electric Pickup Market

The pickup truck giant is entering the electric vehicle market behind its competitors.

Ram is late to the race for electric vehicles.

The brand of massive pickups from automaker Stellantis -- the company born from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and French Peugeot --, has been slow to dive into the electric vehicle market.

In doing so, the company has let its competitors take an advantage that could become impossible to overcome in the short term.

Ford launched the F-150 Lightning in 2022, an electric version of the iconic F-150. General Motors' GMC brand already sells the Hummer EV, an electric version of the iconic Hummer.

The electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup is expected in 2023, General Motors had said, as is the Tesla Cybertruck, whose design should revolutionize the image we have of the pickup. The young manufacturer of electric vehicles Rivian already markets the R1T, a pickup full of technological innovations. Basically, the market for electric pickups, because of the lucrative margins it offers, is hyper competitive.

Ram has therefore just released the heavy artillery for its entry into this market. The brand has just presented its first 100% electric pickup concept at CES, Consumer Technology Association's major electronics show in Las Vegas, on Jan. 5.

Called Ram 1500 Revolution BEV, Stellantis' model of electric pickups from its Ram brand is still a concept that will evolve but the automaker wants to send a message to its competitors.

A Range Extender Included

“The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept is our clearest signal yet that we’re on the precipice of something extraordinary at Ram and points directly to where we’re going on our electrified journey,” said Mike Koval Jr., Ram brand CEO. “At Ram, we’ve redefined what pickup trucks can be, and we will do so again by pushing past what competitors are offering by delivering the best electric pickups on the market.”

The concept-car has doors without a B-pillar which highlights a spacious space for the occupants. It was built on the new STLA body-on-frame architecture, designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles.

The vehicle will distinguish itself from other pickups/trucks by offering a range extender, according to news platform evpulse.com. A range extender is a combustion engine that can recharge the truck's battery.

No other EV trucks currently offers this option.

The Ram 1500 Revolution integrates the battery pack with full underbody aero panels and active diffusers. The powered mid-door features mounted jump seats with a removable lower section allowing for multiple flexible seating configurations and a pass-through (and into the trunk) that accommodates items up to 18 feet in length.

This concept features four-wheel steering with up to 15 degrees of articulation for greater vehicle maneuverability, the company said in a press release.

The passenger compartment uses a continuous space from front to back which allows several different interior configurations. The center console armrest can be converted into a work surface.

Waiting For the Price

A full dual-screen touchscreen provides up to 28 inches of screen as the centerpiece of a tech-laden interior, the company claims. The lower screen offers three different positions depending on the task at hand - minimum view, extended view and full screen view - and can be removed and used in different areas of the truck. The rearview mirror combines advanced technology to improve safety and convenience. Significantly smaller than traditional truck mirrors, the mirror features a range of sophisticated technologies, including an intelligent rear-view camera with 360-degree views, speakers and an audio system alarm.

The fully-glass roof features mood lighting controlled from the overhead console.

This concept also includes a virtual assistant that enhances interaction with users inside and outside the vehicle. A 3D Ram avatar acts as the face of the vehicle and responds to various user voice commands.

Shadow mode allows the vehicle, via voice command, to automatically follow the driver walking in front of the vehicle, the company says. "This voice-activated feature can be useful in situations where the driver needs to move a short distance and doesn't want to get back in the truck, such as when picking up tools or equipment from a job site," Ram explained.

Among its features are doors opening like those of a double window, more space inside, a retractable steering wheel that can make room for a computer, a third row of folding seats in the back.

The company did not specify a specific range for the Ram 1500 Revolution. It did say that the BEV concept truck can add up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes on a fast-charging station.

The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept features all-wheel drive but Ram has not provided information on the power, torque or autonomy of the future production model nor the price.

In the car industry, the vehicle produced and sold is often different from the concept. But if Ram manages to assemble an electric pickup close to the concept introduced in Las Vegas, the brand could manage to make a place for itself among the big favorites in the electric pickup race.

"Ram will once again redefine the pickup truck segment with its revolutionary Ram 1500 BEV production model in 2024," the company declared. "It will be the leader in a combination of areas customers care about the most: range, towing, payload and charge time."

Ram's first 100% electric pickup is due to hit the market in 2024. The group has promised to give more details on this vehicle in the coming months.