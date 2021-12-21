Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
What You Missed in Crypto Today: Steph Curry, Adidas, Bitcoin Survey
Publish date:

Hackers Nab $150K From Twitch Founder's NFT Project

"It's a super f*cked up situation," Twitch co-founder Justin Kan said in a Twitter message promising to reimburse the funds.
Author:

While NFTs are being heralded as the next big thing in online investing, they are also ripe territory for scammers — users hoping to secure an NFT from Twitch co-founder Justin Kan fell prey to scammers who breached the project and made off with around $150,000.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kan tweeted a video message saying that hackers accessed his platform, Fractal, and sent out a link pretending to collect payments for NFTs posted on the marketplace.

Sent out through its official Discord channel, the link promised over 3,333 commemorative NFTs designed but went to a link controlled by scammers instead of Fractal and offering nothing in return.

"It's a super f*cked up situation," Kan said in the explanatory video message. "We're still investigating how it happened but we shut everything down for now."

TheStreet Recommends

In the video message, Kan promised to reimburse the approximately 370 users who sent money only to have it go to a scam link, which NFT expert Tim Cotten estimated at around $150,000.

Short for non-fungible tokens, NFTs are a way to claim ownership over a piece of online content like art, video or music. Popular ones like the Bored Ape series can sell for millions. NFTs are also popular among investors as they are snapped up and resold within seconds by both bots and real-life investors.

"I am really sorry that this happened," Kan said. "[...] I encourage anybody out there who is in crypto or has a crypto wallet to always be using Burn and always trust your instincts. If something seems fishy, don't jump into it." 

While many users thanked Kan for the quick response and steps to reimburse those who lost money, the post also reignited discussion on how the urgency around NFT can be seized upon by hackers.

New York Stock Exchange Economy Lead
INVESTING

Global Economic Growth Drops Below 1% in Omicron-Led Slowdown

14 makeup horror sh
INVESTING
EL

When A Good Company Is A Bad Buy

Darkened image of a candlestick price chart for a security with text overlay that reads "What Is the Support Level of a Stock?"
S

What Is the Support Level of a Stock? Definition, Example & Explanation

RadioShack Files for Chapter 11, Sprint Plans to Occupy Remaining Stores
CRYPTOCURRENCY

'Zombie' RadioShack Reborn as Crypto Company

Hong Kong, China Stocks Plunge After Wall Street Sell-off As Pandemic, Election Worries Spook Traders
INVESTING
QQQ

Which is Better, Buying Breakouts or Retests?

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
GISORCLMRNA

5 Top Stock Decliners for Tuesday as Markets Make a Comeback

Thanksgiving Dinner Is a Perfect Time to Discuss Estate Plans
FOOD AND DRINK

Inflation Could Put a Damper on Holiday Dinner Menus

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
SPXNKEMU

Dow Ends 500 Points Higher as Stocks Rebound from Three-Day Slump