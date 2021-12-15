Google to Employees: Get Vaxxed or Lose Pay And Eventually Get Fired

An internal memo sent to employees said that Google employees who have not been vaccinated by Jan. 18 would be placed on "paid administrative leave."

Google ( (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report) employees who refuse to get vaccinated will soon see their pay docked and eventually be fired, the company reportedly told employees.

According to an internal memo viewed by CNBC, Google had given its workers until Dec. 3 to declare and upload proof of their vaccination status. Those who refuse to comply and do not apply for a medical or religious exemption would start getting contacted by human resources in December.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai first announced that Google would be requiring employees' mandatory vaccination in June.

Those who have still not complied with the order by Jan. 18 would be placed on "paid administrative leave" for 30 days and "unpaid administrative leave" for a period of up to six months after that. The next step would be definitive termination.

"Our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running," a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

While companies from Microsoft (MSFT) and IBM (IBM) to Goldman Sachs (GSBD) and General Motors ( (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report) have all mandated obligatory vaccinations, few are yet to commit to termination for refusing to comply. While Google had planned a January return to the office, the rising omicron variant is set to push that back further.

President Joe Biden had already ordered U.S. businesses with 100 or more employees to make sure employees are fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing Jan. 1. Calling regular testing "not a valid alternative to vaccination," Google is standing behind its stance on mandatory vaccination.

"Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite," reads the memo.