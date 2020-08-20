Google's G Suite Services Go Down in Parts of Europe and Asia

Google’s suite of cloud-based software including Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs seize across a wide swath of the globe, with outages in Europe and Japan.

Google’s suite of cloud-based software including Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs went dark across a wide swath of the globe on Thursday, with outages for a wide swath of customers in Europe and Asia that left millions with no way to send email or access files.

The disruptions first began Thursday morning, with users reporting they were unable log in to their accounts, send messages or attachments or sync files. Other problems included posting messages on Google Chat and recording on Google Meet, the company’s version of Zoom.

The outages are believed to be concentrated in the U.K., Greece, Spain, Germany, France, Japan, and Malaysia. As of Thursday morning, Google, a unit of Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report, had acknowledged the issues and said it was working on restoring the services, though did not provide a reason for the disruption.

Source: Google

The outages come at a critical time for Google and other cloud-based service providers, notably Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep workers apart and working remotely, prompting more reliance on cloud-based software and communications services than ever.

Google’s paid G Suite service, in particular, is used by hundreds of millions of individual and corporate users globally. Gmail itself is the world’s most-utilized email service, with roughly 1.8 billion active users.

An update on Google’s G Suite status live dashboard noted that as of 5:40 a.m. ET, Gmail service had been restored to some users, “and we expect a resolution for all users in the near future. Please note this time frame is an estimate and may change.”

Shares of Alphabet were down 0.14% at $1,542.41 in premarket trading on Thursday.