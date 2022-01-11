Former Football Star Wants To Connect NFTs With The Real World

National Football League star Dez Bryant is joining a growing list of famous names to tap into the NFT game recently — the former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys is launching a series of sports NFTs.

Short for non-fungible tokens, NFTs are a way of expressing ownership over a piece of online content like images or a piece of music — popular ones like the Bored Ape Yacht Club series can sell for millions of dollars and have been picked up by celebrities like Jimmy Fallon and Post Malone.

As part of a partnership with oracle platform Chainlink, Bryant is launching NFTs that not only display a specific player but also adjust with their stats in real time — things like touchdowns, tackles and penalties would be regularly updated on the NFT itself.

While information about how much the NFTs will cost and when they will come out has not yet been made available, NFL players Trevon Diggs, Maxx Crosby, Von Miller and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown have all invested in Bryant's platform.

"I was sitting back playing [NBA 2K], thinking, 'Man, you can buy your player their own digital clothes, shoes, everything,'" Bryant told CoinDesk about the new platform. "I thought, what if athletes could offer something like this to their fans for them to own."

In recent months, names like Martha Stewart, LaMelo Ball and Lindsay Lohan have all started selling NFTs to fans. In yet one more indication of NFTs rapid entry into the mainstream, the storied news agency Associated Press launched an NFT marketplace for people who want to buy iconic photographs from its past.