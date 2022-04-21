Ford Pulls Out All The Stops to Revive a Struggling Brand

The legacy carmaker is currently trying not to let the gap widen too much with Tesla.

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report knows that the top spot in the electric vehicle market seems out of reach right now.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems to be increasing its lead and consolidating its domination. Elon Musk's group seems to have better mastered the disruption caused to supply chains, the shortage of chips and the surge in raw materials than its rivals.

Musk also just confirmed that the automaker expects to produce 1.5 million vehicles in 2022, up 60% compared to 2021.

This performance would be despite the fact that Tesla factory in Shanghai was closed for three weeks from March 28.

"I think we actually have a reasonable shot at a 60% increase over last year," Musk said during the first quarter earnings' call. "Most likely, production in Q2 will be similar to Q1 maybe slightly lower. But it's also possible we may pull a rabbit out of their hat and be slightly higher but it'd be cool roughly on par."

"But then then Q3 and Q4 be substantially higher. So it seems likely that we will be able to produce over one and a half million cars this year. That's my best guess."

Lincoln Goes Green

Tesla has four plants: Fremont, CA, Austin, TX, Shanghai, China, and Berlin, Germany.

The California plant currently has annual production capacities of about 100,000 Model S/Model X and about 500,000 Model 3/Model Y, according to the carmaker.

Shanghai can produce a minimum of 450,000 Model 3/Model Y per year.

The production sites in Berlin and Austin are in the process of increasing production rates, the company said.

Despite this striking power from Tesla, Ford has not given up.

The legacy automaker led by Jim Farley is in the midst of its transformation to an EV superpower house, after having separated its gasoline car business, Ford Blue, and that of its battery-powered vehicles, Ford e.

While the shortage of chips and the difficulties encountered by its suppliers are affecting the production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV — Ford has had to suspend reservations for all configurations — the car manufacturer remains ambitious.

Ford has just unveiled a concept of an electric vehicle for its high-end brand Lincoln.

This vehicle, which is a crossover/ SUV called "Star," is Lincoln's first electric model, a brand that has established itself more in China than in the United States.

Lincoln

“As Lincoln enters the next chapter in our transition to a zero-emissions future, the Lincoln Star Concept will lead the way for our portfolio of fully electric vehicles,” said Joy Falotico, Lincoln president.

“It is an excellent example of how we are redefining luxury for the next generation as we work to transform the vehicle into a third space, a true place of sanctuary, for our clients.”

The Lincoln Star introduces a new design language that will define the brand next electrified lineup.

It is a crossover SUV with a sleek exterior design and panoramic windows. Much of the vehicle's badges are lights rather than traditional physical logos. Its silhouette is reminiscent of a Land Rover Range Rover SUV.

Four New EVs by 2026

You have a trunk that extends like a drawer for more storage and a full suite of sensory interior ambiences — coastal morning, mindful vitality and evening chill — that alter the sound, lighting and even the smell of the vehicle's cabin.

It also has an aerodynamic profile.

The Lincoln Star concept is designed to be "the ultimate sanctuary" for wealthy elites who prefer to be driven through the megacities of the future.

The Star, like many new luxury vehicles from competitors, features a large screen on the dash and a retractable steering wheel that can be stowed away.

The vehicle's two front seats can swivel to face the rear seats, providing a lounge-like setting.

It is not certain that this concept will be translated into a production vehicle. But this is the opportunity for Ford to gauge customer interest and to show how the future of the brand might look like.

Lincoln has indeed difficulties to establish itself in the United States. Last year, sales fell 17.5% to 105,410 units sold. This is almost three times the decline recorded by Ford brand, which was 6.2%.

Lincoln expects electric vehicles to account for more than half of its global volume by mid-decade and 90% of its North American sales by 2030.

The brand plans to launch four new electric vehicles by 2026, when 50% of its global sales will be electric vehicles.