Ford Comes to the Rescue of Tesla

Ford and its CEO Jim Farley have one obsession: to beat Tesla.

In launching the start of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, the clean version of the best-selling F-150, Farley had been clear.

"We plan to challenge Tesla and all comers to become the top EV maker in the world," Farley said on April 26. "That's something that no one would have believed just two years ago from us."

Farley did not hesitate to mock Tesla by asking when production of the long-awaited Cybertruck, the rival of the F-150 Lightning, was going to begin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently promised it will be in 2023 after several delays.

The objective is therefore clear: to outclass Tesla, which is by far the leading producer and seller of electric vehicles in the world with nearly a million cars delivered in 2021. Tesla and its charismatic boss Elon Musk plan to deliver 1.5 million vehicles in 2022 despite continued supply chain disruptions, chip shortages and soaring raw material prices.

Ford does not seem afraid of these figures. The legacy automaker wants to play as equals with Tesla. And to better affirm this rivalry, Ford behaves as if GM, Volkswagen and other car manufacturers did not exist. The company and its chief executive officer want to put it in people's minds that the market for electric vehicles is a duel at the top between Tesla and Ford and no one else.

'Help All Those Poor Dead Teslas'

In this perspective therefore, Ford does not miss an opportunity to cement this idea of ​​a duel. The brand's customers who received the first F-150 Lightning copies since May posted messages and photos on social media showing that the electric pickup arrived with a unique adapter. This adapter allows you to recharge a stranded Tesla.

A member of an online community of F-150 Lightning fans recently shared photos of an accessory he received with his vehicle. The member was surprised because the accessory was not listed as standard accessories that would cone with the pickup.

"Here you go! Lightning to the rescue. We can help all those poor dead Teslas," the user posted.

"Compatible with all Tesla vehicles," reads the message on the adapter packaging produced by a company called Lentz. "J1772 Adaptor for Tesla vehicles."

"Not trolling," Farley said on Twitter. "Just helpful."

Ford also said in the notice that the F-150 Lightning can charge other electric vehicles as well.

One of the strengths of the F-150 that Ford highlights is that the vehicle has different uses for the consumer. It can serve as a generator if needed. The F-10 Lightning can indeed deliver power to your home or workplace if needed, Ford claims. It has bi-directional charging capability that allows the F-150 Lightning to powering your home for days because it has a battery capacity of up to 131 kWh.

It also can charge other EVs.

Other electric vehicle manufacturers like Rivian are developing vehicles capable of charging other electric vehicles and/or delivering power to your home. This is not the case with Tesla, which has a division that sells Powerwall home batteries.

Tesla does not have a J1772 charging adapter. The firm requires a proprietary connector that customers find at the company’s Supercharger network.

The disruptor has the second largest public charging network in the United States and dominates the fast and ultra-fast charging segment by far. This is an important point for consumers of electric vehicles when deciding which brand to buy.