Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Did OpenSea's Market Valuation Put a Price Tag on the NFT Market?
Did OpenSea's Market Valuation Put a Price Tag on the NFT Market?

Far-Right Platform Parler Nabs $20 Million In Funding

Seth Dillon, CEO of right-wing parody site The Babylon Bee, was newly listed among the directors.

As Twitter ( (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report) and Facebook (Meta) crack down on far-right pundits like Marjorie Taylor Greene, conservative app Parler has secured $20 million in new funding.

According to a Securities Exchange & Commission filing first dug up by Axios, Parler reported the new funds on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on Washington. 

Founded in 2018 with a model very similar to Twitter, Parler is often touted by conservatives as a "freer" alternative to traditional platforms with more stringent rules against discrimination and promotion of violence. It was touted by former President Donald Trump and used by many who participated in the insurrection. 

Republican heiress Rebekah Mercer is the app's primary investor and a co-founder. Others include Fox News contributor Dan Bongino and bitcoin investor Jeffrey Wernick, but the filing does not make clear who led or contributed to the latest round.

TheStreet Recommends

Seth Dillon, CEO of right-wing parody site The Babylon Bee, was newly listed among the directors.

Last May, Parler named British conservative British George Farmer (his wife is right-wing author Candace Owens) as its new CEO after the app was temporarily banned from the Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report) store. 

Farmer has recently given a series of interviews about fighting "big tech" and charting a new course for the company. Critics see the platform as a knee-jerk conservative response to social media platforms banning the most egregious violations.

"I have worked with an incredible team of people, under the leadership of Mark Meckler, to bring Parler back online and return to Apple's App Store after we had been unfairly maligned by the media and its allies in Big Tech and Congress," Farmer told the WSJ.

Venmo
TECHNOLOGY
PYPLSQ

Do I Have To Pay Tax On That Venmo Transfer?

Nike Has Had Its Best Four Days in Over a Year -- One Must-See Chart
PERSONAL FINANCE

28 Best Weekend Sales from Your Favorite Retailers

Gamestop NFT Lead
INVESTING
GME

GameStop Price Alert: Are NFTs and Cryptos Enough to End Bear Market?

nasdaq
INVESTING

Nasdaq's Drop Sparks Memories of 1999-2000 Dot.com Era

IDC: Basic Wearables Shipments Decline, Overtaken by Smartwatches
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPLGRMNGOOGL

Your 2022 Guide To Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers

John Deere's fully self-driving tractor. DBK
INVESTING
DE

Deere Unveils First Self-Driving Tractor

Cisco Lead
INVESTING
CSCO

Guilfoyle: A Strategy for Trading Cisco

Knotted Melati Hanging Chair
PERSONAL FINANCE

Limited Time 50% Off Sale at Anthropologie