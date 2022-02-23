Skip to main content
Facebook Wants to Finish Your Sentences in The Metaverse

Meta is working on training Artificial intelligence (AI) to learn and understand natural text using self supervised learning.

Karaoke or CAIRaoke just got Facebooked or Metaversed.

Meta just dropped plans about a Project CAIRaoke, an end-to end neuro model to build on-device assistance. 

This is the tech giant's latest effort to build its conversational AI capabilities to deliver better dialogue in the so-called metaverse or the immersive internet.

The Facebook parent wants to create nuanced virtual worlds using voice. Facebook wants to be able to predict how a sentence might end in the metaverse.

"What will it take for AI to accurately interpret and predict the kind of interactions that are taking place in the metaverse where people are moving between virtual and physical worlds," said Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg during the company's live-streamed "Inside the Lab" event on Wednesday.

"The main way that we have worked on this is by self-supervised learning, the idea here is to give the AI raw data and ask it to predict the missing parts and it will learn abstract representations along the way," explained Zuckerberg.

This is also closer to how the human brain works, he added.

Meta will focus on what Zuckerberg described as the most important foundational technologies of our times - artificial intelligence -- to build this.

Speech Translator 

The Menlo Park, California-based company is creating a new generation of virtual assistants that can better navigate the physical and virtual worlds.

Meta is hoping to develop better models of richer and deeper communication between people and AI.

"While self-supervised learning is still developing, we think it's going to be an important tool for the metaverse, because the complexity and diversity of the environments people will experience in AR and VR will be too great to [be] captured with labeled data sets," said Zuckerberg.

The social media giant is working on two areas of AI research --ego centric perception or seeing worlds from a first person perspective and a whole new class of generative AI models that help you create anything you can imagine.

Zuckerberg has said that advances in AI are necessary to build the metaverse. 

"The big goal here is to build a universal model that can incorporate knowledge across all modalities – text, speech, movement, position, body language, all the information that is captured through rich sensors. This will enable a vast space of predictions, decisions, and generation – the fundamental processes of how AI systems learn – as well as whole new architectures, training methods and algorithms that can learn from a vast and diverse range of inputs. This is a major challenge and one of the critical steps on the path to true AI," added Zuckerberg.

Meta Platforms is also working on a universal speech translator, aiming to provide instant speech-to-speech translation across all languages.

"The ability to communicate with anyone in any language – that’s a superpower people have dreamed of forever, and AI is going to deliver that in our lifetimes," he added.

Tech giants have for years endorsed the significance of artificial intelligence, swearing by a sci-fi-like future where everything is controlled by machines that know it all. 

Google  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Apple  (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report all have their own AI-assistants, which can help with everyday tasks and activities like set timers, turn off the lights and help with shopping in the real world.

For some years now, tech companies have also been offering digital grammar editors with artificial intelligence and machine learning tools in an attempt to make clean and clear writing easier than ever in the physical world.

