Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What the November Jobs Report Tells the Markets
What the November Jobs Report Tells the Markets
Publish date:

Facebook Tests Bill-Splitting Feature In Messenger

Known as Split Payments, the feature is set to launch for U.S. users next week.
Author:

Those used to lengthy bill discussions at the end of a friendly dinner may have one more splitting option on the table: Meta  (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report  is launching a built-in bill splitting feature for Facebook Messenger.

Known as Split Payments, the feature is set to launch for U.S. users sometime next week. Members of a group chat can initiate it by clicking "Get Started" and divide portions of a total dollar amount between different members. 

Another option is for a user to go directly into the Payments Hub in Messenger and invite friends to pay a certain portion.

"After entering a personalized message and confirming your Facebook Pay details, your request will be sent and viewable in your group chat thread," the company announced in a press release

TheStreet Recommends

The new Split Payments feature is set to launch next week.

The new Split Payments feature is set to launch next week.

PayPal-owned Venmo is currently one of the most popular apps for small transfers between friends in the U.S. but it is a rapidly-expanding niche with new options constantly popping up on the market.

In the same announcement, the Facebook Messenger team said that it was launching Group Effects for users to have the same augmented reality features on two different screens during a call. It also drew attention to some new Taylor Swift and Stranger Things "soundmojis": short sound clips that can be sent like a regular emoji.

Since the parent company Meta announced that it was changing its name from Facebook on Oct. 28, the company has been rapidly trying to branch out into the so-called metaverse, a virtual space made up of virtual and augmented reality that users move through with avatars.

At close on Friday, FB stock was down 1.14% to $306.84. It fell almost 9% in the last month.

Facebook Meta Logo Lead
INVESTING
FB

Facebook in Bear Market, but Morningstar Says It's Undervalued

Cannabis Weed Marijuana Federal Lead
INVESTING

Cannabis Tax Revenue to Leap, Exceeding Take From Alcohol: Barclays

Omicron COVID-19 Lead
INVESTING
PFEBNTXMRNA

WHO Says Don't Panic Over Omicron, Delta Still Dominant

Robin Williams' Suicide Seizes Google's Top Searches of 2014
LIFESTYLE
SPOT

Spotify Removes Tracks From John Mulaney, Robin Williams And Other Popular Comedians

China's Tech Stock Comeback Faces Earnings Test From Alibaba, Meituan Amid Slower Growth And Tougher Regulations
STOCKS
BABA

What Is Going On With Alibaba Stock?

Darkened photo of a tall office building with stylized text overlay that reads "What Is Dividend Yield?"
D

What Is Dividend Yield? Definition, Formula & Explanation

Darkened photo of a large office building with stylized text overlay that reads "What Are Dividends?"
D

What Is a Dividend? Definition, Examples & Related Terms

TikTok Lead
LIFESTYLE

Tik-Tok Unveils Feature to Enable Followers to Tip Creators