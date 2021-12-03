Facebook Tests Bill-Splitting Feature In Messenger

Known as Split Payments, the feature is set to launch for U.S. users next week.

Those used to lengthy bill discussions at the end of a friendly dinner may have one more splitting option on the table: Meta (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report is launching a built-in bill splitting feature for Facebook Messenger.

Known as Split Payments, the feature is set to launch for U.S. users sometime next week. Members of a group chat can initiate it by clicking "Get Started" and divide portions of a total dollar amount between different members.

Another option is for a user to go directly into the Payments Hub in Messenger and invite friends to pay a certain portion.

"After entering a personalized message and confirming your Facebook Pay details, your request will be sent and viewable in your group chat thread," the company announced in a press release.

The new Split Payments feature is set to launch next week. Facebook Messenger

PayPal-owned Venmo is currently one of the most popular apps for small transfers between friends in the U.S. but it is a rapidly-expanding niche with new options constantly popping up on the market.

In the same announcement, the Facebook Messenger team said that it was launching Group Effects for users to have the same augmented reality features on two different screens during a call. It also drew attention to some new Taylor Swift and Stranger Things "soundmojis": short sound clips that can be sent like a regular emoji.

Since the parent company Meta announced that it was changing its name from Facebook on Oct. 28, the company has been rapidly trying to branch out into the so-called metaverse, a virtual space made up of virtual and augmented reality that users move through with avatars.

At close on Friday, FB stock was down 1.14% to $306.84. It fell almost 9% in the last month.