Facebook Makes a Big Controversial Change

The social media giant is one of the companies that are asking their employees to come back to the office.

Facebook has made a lot of changes since the Covid-19 pandemic. The most important of these is undoubtedly the change in the name of the company. Since October, Facebook is now called Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report.

The decision is aimed at two things: trying to put behind the incessant controversies and scandals linked to its practices both in terms of user data management and content moderation. The other objective displayed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg is to make it clear that the future of the company rests on the metaverse, a virtual world in which we are called upon to interact via our avatars and tech tools such as virtual reality headsets. Facebook manufactures one -- Oculus.

Despite the mockery and financial losses linked to the metaverse, Zuckerberg continues to defend this strategic shift.

The other important change was made recently when Facebook-Meta announced to its employees that they will be called "metamates" from now on.

"Meta, Metamates, Me is about being good stewards of our company and mission," Zuckerberg said in February. “It’s about the sense of responsibility we have for our collective success and to each other as teammates. It’s about taking care of our company and each other.”

From There followed convolutions like changing the company's motto to "Meta, Metamates, Me."

No Need for a Covid-19 Booster Shot to Return to The Office

At the same time, Zuckerberg promoted Nick Clegg, the former British deputy prime minister, as president for global affairs. Basically, Clegg is the face and voice of Meta-Facebook. He now manages relations with politicians and crafts the group's message and image to the outside world. We saw this new dynamic at work with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Clegg is the one who manages Facebook's communication, especially in the showdown with Russia, which is seeking to win the communication war against Ukraine.

As the economy has reopened and businesses across the world try to return to some semblance of normalcy by getting their employees back to the office, Facebook is taking it a step further.

The owner of Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook has just announced to its employees that they do not need a Covid-19 booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to return to the office.

“We updated our requirements in early March to align with CDC guidance and now COVID-19 boosters are no longer required for entry, though strongly recommended," Tracey Clayton, a Meta company spokesperson told TheStreet in an email statement.

"The primary vaccination requirement (1- or 2-shot series) remains in place," Clayton added, without further details.

The change in policy vis-à-vis Covid-19 diverges, for example, with what neighbor and competitor Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is doing. The iPhone maker continues to require its employees to submit proof that they received a Covid-19 booster shot to enter the office, The Verge wrote in January.

Twitter Is Split Over Facebook's Decision

While waiting to see the reaction of Meta employees in the coming days, the decision is divided on social media and in particular on Twitter. There are those who feel that one should ignore what the company is doing and continue to listen to the health authorities. In a nutshell, users recommend Meta employees to take a Covid-19 booster.

"Be sure to listen to your government and get your boosters everyone," one user on Twitter commented.

"No. U get it," another user posted.

Other users seemed relieved that Meta had relaxed its restrictions.

"I'm glad Meta made the right move $FB," a user commented.

Covid-19 infections are on the decline in California, where Meta-Facebook is headquartered. According to data from The New York Times, 76% of the population 5 years old and up is fully vaccinated, while 35% has received a booster shot.

"An average of 2,936 cases per day were reported in California in the last week. Cases have decreased by 25 percent from the average two weeks ago. Deaths have decreased by 52 percent," according to an update of the data as of April 2.