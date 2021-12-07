Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Breaking Down the Biggest EV-Makers by Market Cap
Breaking Down the Biggest EV-Makers by Market Cap
Publish date:

Facebook C-Suite Shuffle Continues With Messenger Exec Exit

Stan Chudnovsky is the latest executive to exit the company during its transition from Facebook to Meta.
Author:

Stan Chudnovsky, who heads Facebook Messenger at Meta (TICKER NOT WORKING), announced that he would be leaving the company in the first half of 2022.

"I love this company and this team, and as a result, making this call turned out to be one of the hardest decisions in my life," Chudnovsky announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon. 

"[...] I have no plans to retire, but I am looking forward to taking a good, many months long break, spending more time with my friends and even more time with my family, investing, helping companies, helping people, traveling, reading, exploring, and learning."

After announcing that it would be changing its name to Meta in October, Facebook entered a transitionary period as it tries to expand into the metaverse and forge a new future. 

The company continues to face increased regulatory pressure and a user base that is rapidly growing older and more conservative. 

TheStreet Recommends

Chudnovsky is one in a long string of high-level executives who have chosen to leave over the last year.

Former head of marketing Deborah Liu left to become CEO of Ancestry.com in June, and former Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer announced plans to exit in the fall. Kevin Weil, who co-founded Facebook's Novi digital wallet, also left his role at the company in March.

Current technology chief Mike Schroepfer and head of cryptocurrency efforts David Marcus are two more leaders that will be leaving the company by 2022.

Chudnovsky's role will be split between two people, current VP of Product Design Loredana Crisan will lead Messenger, Instagram Direct Messaging and Messenger Kids, and VP of Remote Products Maher Saba will lead Facebook’s audio and video calling services.

"I wouldn’t feel comfortable even thinking about leaving if I didn’t have many amazingly talented leaders on my team who are ready to step up," Chudnovsky said in the post.

At close on Tuesday, Meta (FB) shares were up 1.55% to $322.7.

IM Cannabis Lead
INVESTING
CGCHYFMGRWG

Wells Fargo Starts Coverage of Four Cannabis Stocks As Legalization Battle Gains

bitcoin
INVESTING

Federal Reserve Has Turned Bond Market Into a Ponzi Scheme, Dan Morehead Says

Chinese Celebrity Pet Shiba Inu Dog In Beijing Sells For US$25,000 In Online Auction After Being Abandoned For 7 Years
CRYPTOCURRENCY
HOOD

Shiba Inu Climbs on Robinhood Listing Speculation

Trading Stock Options Lead
INVESTING
AAPLHOODGME

Regulators Eye Options Trading Boom, As New Players Arrive

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS
DBOEFINTCTSLA

Dow Ends Up Nearly 500 Points, Tech Stocks Surge on Fading Omicron Fears

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers Talks New Lending Economy in Exclusive Interview
INVESTING

Here's Why Larry Summers Thinks There's A New Recession Looming

Twitter Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TWTR

Twitter Snaps Up Slack Competitor Quill In Bid to Own DMs

Darkened photo of numbers on an LED display with text overlay that reads "What Are Outstanding Shares?"
O

What Are Outstanding Shares? Capital Stock Defined