Facebook C-Suite Shuffle Continues With Messenger Exec Exit

Stan Chudnovsky is the latest executive to exit the company during its transition from Facebook to Meta.

Stan Chudnovsky, who heads Facebook Messenger at Meta ( TICKER NOT WORKING ), announced that he would be leaving the company in the first half of 2022.

"I love this company and this team, and as a result, making this call turned out to be one of the hardest decisions in my life," Chudnovsky announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon.

"[...] I have no plans to retire, but I am looking forward to taking a good, many months long break, spending more time with my friends and even more time with my family, investing, helping companies, helping people, traveling, reading, exploring, and learning."

After announcing that it would be changing its name to Meta in October, Facebook entered a transitionary period as it tries to expand into the metaverse and forge a new future.

The company continues to face increased regulatory pressure and a user base that is rapidly growing older and more conservative.

Chudnovsky is one in a long string of high-level executives who have chosen to leave over the last year.

Former head of marketing Deborah Liu left to become CEO of Ancestry.com in June, and former Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer announced plans to exit in the fall. Kevin Weil, who co-founded Facebook's Novi digital wallet, also left his role at the company in March.

Current technology chief Mike Schroepfer and head of cryptocurrency efforts David Marcus are two more leaders that will be leaving the company by 2022.

Chudnovsky's role will be split between two people, current VP of Product Design Loredana Crisan will lead Messenger, Instagram Direct Messaging and Messenger Kids, and VP of Remote Products Maher Saba will lead Facebook’s audio and video calling services.

"I wouldn’t feel comfortable even thinking about leaving if I didn’t have many amazingly talented leaders on my team who are ready to step up," Chudnovsky said in the post.

At close on Tuesday, Meta (FB) shares were up 1.55% to $322.7.