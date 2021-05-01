FAANG Bites: Jim Cramer Has a Message for FAANG Critics

Check out the latest news and performance from the FAANG stocks, including Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Google.

Jim Cramer, the founder of TheStreet, calls detractors of FAANG "pound sand," meaning "get lost," on Twitter Thursday.

Stocks end higher as data point to a brisk recovery for the U.S. economy with earnings from Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Facebook (FB) - Get Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Report, and Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report topping expectations.

Amazon crushed its earnings forecast Thursday as shares hit a fresh record high. The company's shares, which closed at $3,471.31 each after rising 0.37% on the session, were marked 3.55% higher in after-hours trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate a Friday opening bell price of $3,659.24 each.

Amazon said its Prime Day will happen in the current quarter, following last year's COVID delay, with total revenues forecast between $110 billion and $116 billion.

Facebook, which reported a net income of $9.50 billion and was one of the top gainers on Thursday, saw shares rising after the social-media giant followed Alphabet in reporting a first-quarter surge in advertising revenue. Profit nearly doubled and overall revenue also beat forecasts.

Cramer said he likes the fact that Facebook continues to get monthly active users in the billions and that means they've only just scratched the surface when it comes to advertising.

On Alphabet, Cramer said that Google cloud was still pretty good and is working towards giving Amazon Web Services and Azure a run for its money. "This is a story of tremendous growth, of clean growth, but a stock that ran into it. And when stock runs into a situation like this, where every single analyst is uniform and positive, let the stock come down and then buy it," said Cramer.

Apple reported earnings of $1.40 a share, more than 40% ahead of consensus estimates, and revenue of $89.6 billion blew by estimates by more than $12.3 billion. The company's results smashed the highest expectations on Wall Street.

Goldman Sachs upgraded Apple on Thursday and TheStreet's Bret Kenwell looked at the charts to see what key levels investors should be looking at with Apple stock.

Cramer said Apple is a must-own and that investors should buy it at this level. "So, those who don't have it should buy it now. They delivered an excellent quarter and the fact that the stock is unchanged is kinda crazy. And you want to own it not trade it. And if it goes lower then you can buy a second point there," he added.

Here is a list of the FAANG stocks to watch and their performance by percentage change over the past five days amid trading Thursday:

Facebook | +10.93% 5-Day

Facebook (FB) - Get Report was climbing Wednesday after surging ad revenue helped the social media giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations. Shares of the company rose 5% to $322.46 in after-hours trading.

Facebook shares are up 18.7% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500's rise of 11.4% over the same time period. The company reported a net income of $9.50 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared with $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $26.17 billion, up 25% from a year ago.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Facebook as a Buy with a rating score of A-.

Apple | +1.44% 5-Day

Apple (AAPL) - Get Report rose 0.41% Thursday after the tech giant posted fiscal second-quarter earnings that trounced Wall Street estimates and boosted its stock buyback program by $90 billion as post-pandemic demand in China powered a massive surge in iPhone sales.

Apple said iPhone revenue soared 65% from last year to $47.94 billion, well ahead of analysts' forecasts of $41.7 billion, thanks to what CEO Tim Cook called "strong demand for the iPhone 12 family."

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Apple as a Buy with a rating score of A.

Amazon | +4.69% 5-Day

Amazon Inc. AMZN posted much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings Thursday, thanks in part to a surge in revenues from its web services division, sending shares to a fresh record high in after-hours trading.

Amazon said net income for the three months ending in March was $15.79 per share, more than tripling last year's $5.01 total and smashing the Street consensus forecast of $9.54 per share. Group revenues, Amazon said, surged 44% from last year to $108.5 billion, topping analysts' estimates of a $104.55 billion tally.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Amazon as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Netflix | -0.50% 5-Day

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Report reported earnings and said that it expects to add around 1 million new subscribers to its streaming service this quarter, a figure that came in below forecasts of around 4.8 million. The estimate followed a weaker-than-expected March quarter tally of 3.98 million, which also missed analysts' estimates of a 6.25 million total, TheStreet's Martin Baccardax noted.

Netflix shares fell after the Los Gatos, Calif., streaming giant beat Wall Street's first-quarter-earnings expectations Tuesday but fell short on subscription growth. Cramer in his column on Real Money this past week broke down why he still believes Netflix has a place in FAANG.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Netflix as a Buy with a rating score of B.

Alphabet | +6.30% 5-Day

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report shares jumped on Wednesday after the Google parent and YouTube owner reported first-quarter results that handily beat expectations, prompting a raft of Wall Street analysts to lift their one-year price targets on the stock.

Alphabet on Tuesday reported earnings of $17.93 billion, or $26.29 a share, compared with earnings of $6.84 billion, or $9.87 a share, a year ago. Revenue totaled $55.31 billion, up from $44.16 billion a year ago.

TheStreet Quant Ratings rates Alphabet as a Buy with a rating score of A.

