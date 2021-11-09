Evgo Shares Surge on General Motors EV Charging Network Deal

EVgo (EVGO) - Get EVGO, INC. Report shares surged on Tuesday after the owner and operator of the largest electric vehicle charging network in the U.S. said it is partnering with auto giant General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company (GM) Report to triple the number of fast-charging EV stalls on American roads.

Evgo shares were nearly 30% in premarket trading after the companies announced the collaboration, which will take advantage of the recently passed infrastructure bill to an additional 500 high-powered DC fast charging stalls to its network, bringing the total to 3,250 through 2025 and extending the geographic reach from 40 metropolitan markets to 52.

Stations that are part of the program are now live in eight states, including in Georgia, Florida, Pennsylvania, Colorado and North Carolina. The joint program will further accelerate widespread EV adoption and increase public access to charging, including in future markets in Alabama, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Texas, EVgo said in a statement.

This includes drivers who live in multi-unit dwellings, rent their homes and can’t install chargers, or might not otherwise have access to home or workplace charging. These DC charging stalls could also provide a fast-charging option for drivers who’d like to charge on-the-go.

The infrastructure collaboration builds on GM’s commitment to offering zero emissions vehicles across a range of price points. The new stations added to the EVgo network will continue to be powered by 100% renewable electricity, EVgo said.

Shares of EVgo as well as ChargePoint (CHPT) - Get CHARGEPOINT HOLDINGS, INC. Report, Volta (VLTA) - Get Volta Industries Report, Blink (BLNK) - Get Blink Charging Co Report and other EV charging stocks surged Monday after Congress passed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $7.5 billion to expand a national EV-charging network.

At least check, EVgo stock was up 31.2% $17.62. Over the past five trading days the stock has gained 28.52%. Year to date the shares are up 27.54%