Skip to main content
What Is a Stock Split?
What Is a Stock Split?

More Clouds Loom Over Tesla, Nio and Volkswagen

The resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China adds a new headache to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle deliveries from automobile manufacturers in China face an unknown future as EV makers like Tesla, Volkswagen and Nio keep plants closed over Shanghai's Covid lockdown and related supply chain issues.

Authorities in Shanghai have not said when they plan to completely lift their Covid lockdown, which they implemented on March 28, though officials lifted some restrictions in certain areas on April 11, Reuters reported. Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and other EV makers thought they would close operations for maybe four days when the lockdown was first announced, but they instead have been closed for 16 days and counting.

Tesla closed down its Gigafactory Shanghai production facility March 28 after China's largest city said it would lock down in two stages to conduct Covid-19 testing over nine days.

The Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker had notified its workers and suppliers of its shutdown at the world's largest electric vehicle factory.

The shutdown was the second time Tesla closed production in the Shanghai facility in March after the company shuttered for two days on March 16 as the government tightened restrictions because of a rise in Covid omicron cases.

Volkswagen's EV Concept, Shown in Shanghai, Could Face Weak Consumer Demand in 2020

Volkswagen Joined EV Makers in Shutdown

Volkswagen Group China  (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG Report and General Motors  (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report on March 28 said they would not shut their Shanghai area plants and continued to operate. GM's employees agreed to live, work and sleep at their manufacturing plants under so-called "closed-loop" operations, which allow the factories to remain open. Volkswagen, however, on April 1 reversed its decision to keep its Anting district factory open and shut it down.

"During this time we will carry out maintenance work in the factory," a Volkswagen company spokesperson told TheStreet at the time. "The Covid situation in China is quite dynamic and we usually go day by day."

The spokesperson said that the company had to partially stop production in Anting due to a lack of supply.

Volkswagen delivered about 45,500 EVs in China in the fourth quarter of 2021, or over 15,000 per month. 

Tesla's Shanghai factory, which opened in January 2020, delivered 65,814 EVs in March and produced 56,515 electric vehicles in February, with 33,315 targeted for export. The factory is being ramped up to eventually produce 1 million EVs each year.

The factory, which produces about 2,000 EVs a day, has been shut down for 16 days, which amounts to about 32,000 vehicles lost from production.

Supply Chain Issues Add to Covid Concerns

Shanghai-based electric vehicle manufacturer Nio  (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. (China) Report on April 9 suspended production at its Hefei, China, plant because of supply chain issues that the Covid lockdown continues to impact.

Nio announced on its mobile app that it shuttered the plant after its suppliers in various cities shut down production because of a Covid outbreak lockdown in Shanghai.

The shutdown was the second time Nio closed production because of supply chain issues as it suspended manufacturing in its Hefei plant for five working days on March 29, 2021, due to a semiconductor shortage.

Nio also shut its plant from Sept. 28 to Oct. 15, 2021, to restructure and upgrade manufacturing lines and prepare to introduce new products. The shutdown resulted it the company delivering only 3,667 vehicles in October 2021, a 27.5% decrease year-over-year.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Toyota  (TOYOF)  also reportedly idled automobile production in China in March.

McDonald's Earnings Estimates Cut at Nomura
INVESTING
MCD

McDonald's Menu Adds Spicy New Sandwich For Adventurous Eaters

By Colette Bennett
Wendy's Lead KL
INVESTING
WENMCD

Wendy's Menu Adds an Old Favorite (In a New Way)

By Daniel Kline
Oil Prices Jump on Gasoline Draw
PERSONAL FINANCE
XOMRYDAFVLO

Don’t Expect Gasoline Prices to Fall Quickly

By Tom Bemis
1-best iphones 2022
PERSONAL FINANCE
AAPLAMZNBBY

Which iPhone Is Right For You? Best iPhone Picks of 2022

By Jacob Krol
Netflix Marvel Lead
INVESTING
NFLX

Netflix Has a New Trick For Users

By Veronika Bondarenko
Jim Cramer on AMD's "Sell" Rating From Goldman Sachs
INVESTING

AMD Rallies Support from Reddit Traders

By Rob Lenihan
NYSE Trader Lead
INVESTING
KMXVERUCSCO

Stock Market Today - 4/12: Stocks End Down as Inflation Hits Highest Level Since 1981

By Martin Baccardax and Rob Lenihan
3. Tim Cook
INVESTING
AAPL

Tim Cook Takes Apple 'Sideloading' Fight Center Stage

By Tony Owusu