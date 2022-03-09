Elon Musk's Tesla Has an Invite That Will Get Its Rivals Talking

The high-end electric vehicle maker is teeming with projects its rivals won't like.

The break is over.

After letting its competitors expose their ambitions and occupy the headlines, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report seems ready to take things in hand.

The electric vehicle manufacturer wants to be in the center of the picture again.

And above all, Elon Musk's company wants to be alone in this photo.

When GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report still talks about to start production of Cadillac's first electric vehicle; whether Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report is preparing to start manufacturing the F-150 Lightning electric pickup or whether Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and Lucid (LCID) - Get Lucid Group, Inc. Report are struggling to ensure their production ramp-up, Tesla is smiling.

Things seem to be going wonderfully.

The company has just started sending out invitation cards to its employees at its Berlin Gigafactory.

The invitation relates to a ceremony concerning the delivery of the first electric vehicle manufactured in the Gigafactory in Berlin.

This vehicle, a Model Y electric SUV, is expected to be delivered on March 22.

Tesla, which disbanded its communication department last year, didn't respond to a request for comment from TheStreet.

"It's happening y'all!!! Giga Berlin is about to officially start deliveries," posted on his Twitter account Sawyer Merritt, a self-identified Tesla investor. Merritt is also one of the few people Elon Musk responds to on Twitter when he asks him questions or make remarks about Tesla or Musk-related topics.

This information means that this factory should open at least on this date, which is not good news for rivals of Tesla who want to close the gap with the leader of the electric vehicle industry.

But for fans of the T-logo brand, it's good news because it means more Tesla cars, especially in Europe.

"Bravo, finally," commented one user.

"Huge news!!' another user.

Berlin Gigafactory Is Decisive in The Conquest of The European Market

The opening of this factory is synonymous with an increase in the production of the manufacturer of electric vehicles in the coming weeks, which would allow it to be one of the few manufacturers to respond to an increase in demand while the soaring price of gasoline at the pump significantly affects internal combustion engine car owners.

The Berlin gigafactory is very important for Tesla.

Tesla plans to build the Model Y SUV at the plant. It is aiming to build up to 10,000 vehicles a week. Berlin Gigafactory is supposed to help the company to take a chunk of the European electric vehicle market rests on the shoulders of this plant and the $5.7 billion Tesla is spending to ramp production.

In Germany, Tesla will also inaugurate the 4680 cell structural batteries, which will be used in the Model Y SUV made in Europe. These batteries will inaugurate a new platform, basically a new technique.

The new structural batteries will be built in such a way that Model Y seats will be attached directly to them, saving even more parts, space and money.

The two ends of the Model Y will be connected by the battery pack, which will also serve as a connecting element.

This new architecture is inspired by the aviation and aerospace industry, where fuel tanks (found in aircraft wings, for example) often also fulfill a structural function.

Tesla thus hopes with the 4680 cells to revolutionize the battery, the central element of the electric vehicle.

Tesla launched a vast recruitment campaign on Sunday for this site for both the vehicle and battery factories.

On its website, the car manufacturer has posted various job advertisements and above all displays a message that could not be clearer: "Giga Berlin is allowed to open," Tesla posted on Twitter in German.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is recruiting for both the car factory and the battery factory. Virtually every department, from supply chain to human resources, has vacancies.

But the bulk of the positions are in the manufacturing, supply chain and Engineering & Information Technology departments.