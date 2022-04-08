Elon Musk's Wild Week

We put together a round-up of one of tech's biggest weeks ever.

The founder of Tesla has had a week to remember, beginning on April 4 with his disclosure that he had taken a majority shareholder stake in media platform Twitter.

It was a whirlwind five days for Elon Musk as he not only disclosed that he now owned 9% of Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, but also switched his ownership from passive to active, in a likely bid to spark change at the company.

Readers hardly had a chance to digest that news before Musk was off again, glad-handing President Joe Biden's administration officials, and setting down rules for his new factory opening in Austin, Texas on April 7.

In between those two things — and in the span of four days — Musk also managed to catch the eye of regulators via the Securities and Exchange Commission, poll his 80.9 million Twitter followers about how they felt regarding an "edit" button for the platform, and top Amazon guru Jeff Bezos as the richest human on the planet.

Confused or lost in this whirlwind of Tasmanian devil dust?

Don't worry, TheStreet has you covered. You can check out all of that coverage — and the analysis that came with it — in our wrap-up of Musk's Wild Week below.

So What Happened With Elon Musk and Twitter?

There was every possible kind of hot take happening after the April 4 announcement that Musk was now holding the largest amount of Twitter of any of the companies shareholders.

The news both delighted free speech advocates and alarmed regulators, while giving the tech media a serious workout in floods of analysis, confusion, speculation and finally acceptance.

Did you know Biden and Elon Musk had a chilly relationship? Well, we did, and watching it chronicled in real time since Biden's inauguration has had its ups and downs.

Biden, a centrist Democrat, had spent most of career winning elections with the help of unions. So when he came into office in 2020, he was faced with the conundrum of continuing to tout electric vehicles while also trying to ignore the sector's biggest company, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, because it has not had a pro-union stance in the past.

Didn't Tesla Just Throw a Rodeo?

Not to be outdone by presidential politics and its founder's moves on the stock market, Tesla itself had big news this week after it opened its factory in Austin, Texas.

Musk's team was obviously ready to welcome the world on April 7, as the first night debuted skyrocketing lights, doodling drones, major product announcements and Elon in a cowboy hat.

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report is the world's biggest retailer, but its founder is not the world's biggest billionaire anymore.

That title now belongs to Elon Musk, who swiped it this week amid a flurry of ascendant news covering all three of his tech companies and major plays he made buying stake in Twitter.

Other Miscellaneous Tesla News

