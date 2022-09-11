Elon Musk Warns Against a Social Media Giant

The CEO of Tesla is one of the most influential personalities on social networks, but he is very critical of one of the most popular platforms.

Elon Musk is ubiquitous on social media.

He built his brand there and above all he built a large part of his influence there.

He even made an offer of $44 billion to acquire Twitter (TWTR) , a platform where trendsetters and opinion makers meet. The richest man in the world has managed through social networks to forge a special bond with users around the world. This familiarity has made him likeable to many users who consider him very different from other billionaires.

Social networks, and more specifically Twitter, give Musk the opportunity to create a special connection with users. The latter in return have the feeling of knowing the visionary CEO of Tesla (TSLA) . They like its whimsical side. They applaud when he attacks his enemies, politicians and attacks potential rivals.

On the social networks, the tech tycoon is a rock star. He is an influencer. He uses these platforms to continue building his innovation empire with his four companies - Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Social networks thus give him a free marketing platform. Musk takes the opportunity to communicate on the products and services of his companies.

But the billionaire does not often hesitate to share his emotions and his feelings, which contributes to raising his sympathy rating. He cracks jokes and readily lends himself to humor and sarcasm.

Instagram Is 'Envy Amplifier'

Musk also loves to fight his battles there, such as the one against Twitter, which is asking a Delaware court to force the billionaire to keep his initial commitment to buy the platform. The tycoon withdrew its offer in July. A five-day trial is scheduled mid-October.

All this makes the billionaire one of the right personalities to know the power of social networks and that of his influencers. He knows all the different sides of platforms and those who make them. He seems to know what is real and what is fake. Musk has just warned against Instagram, the social network belonging to Meta Platforms (META) , the empire of Mark Zuckerberg.

The billionaire believes that the social media juggernaut and its users with sublime photos and personalities who share their daily lives in dream settings contribute to selling a false reality.

"Instagram is an envy amplifier," the billionaire recently posted on Twitter on Sept. 10. The message appears to be a comment to a post containing a statement made by Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett's business partner and friend.

"The world is not driven by greed, it's drive by envy," Munger had said at an event.

Meta didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Instagram can become a real source of lack of self-confidence for some, critics of the social network usually say. Comparison to others, the desire to live a dream daily life can lead to poor self-esteem.

This social network was created to share beautiful photographs, which leads some to sell only dreams. But critics warn that Instagram in no way reflects real life. Almost all of the photos that you see circulating on the platform have been edited before their publication, they say.

'They're Very Sad'

Musk has been warning for several years now about the dangers of picture-perfect images released by influencers and users on Instagram.

"One of the issues with social media, it's been pointed out by many people is that I think maybe particularly Instagram, people look like they have a much better life than they really do," the tech mogul told podcaster Joe Rogan in 2020. "People are posting pictures of when they're really happy. They're modifying those pictures to be better looking. If they're not modifying the pictures, or at least selecting the pictures for the best lighting, the best angle. So, people basically seem they're way better looking than they basically really are. And they're way happier than they really are."

He added that: "So if you look at everyone on Instagram, you might think, 'man, they're all these happy, beautiful people. And I'm not that good looking and I'm not happy so I must suck'. When in fact, those people you think are super happy, actually are not that happy. Some of them are really depressed. They're very sad."

Many people of social media seem to share his opinion.

"Instagram is a social album, no body takes a picture when they are mad or sad, that’s what a album is, reminds u of great memories, maybe if u look at it in that light, ur opinion would be different," commented a Twitter user.

"That’s good, but that’s just not it. On the gram, it’s not about positivity. It’s about putting on a good show, to be attractive and enviable," added another one.

"Couples post pictures like they’re so in love but sad reality is they are not," said another user.