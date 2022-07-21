Elon Musk Unveils Important Information About the Cybertruck

The futuristic pickup/truck announced in 2019 is one of Tesla's most anticipated vehicles.

The date of the meeting is precise.

The meeting that millions of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report fans have been waiting for almost three years.

The day they will be able to get their hands on the Cybertruck, whose futuristic design, in view of the prototypes, will completely disrupt the ultra-lucrative and competitive pickup/truck market.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has just announced that production of this vehicle will start in mid-2023 at the company's plant in Austin, Texas.

"Our team continues to focus on Cybertruck production readiness and some future platform design," the entrepreneur told analysts during Tesla's second quarter earnings' call. "We are still expected to be in production with the Cybertruck in the middle of next year."

The billionaire then raised expectations, saying this vehicle should be the best car Tesla has ever made. The automaker currently markets the Model 3 and Model S sedans, the Model Y and Model X SUV/crossovers. In addition to the Cybertruck, the Tesla Semi and the new version of the fast and supercar Roadster are also in the works.

Eventful Debut

"I think it [Cybertruck] might actually be our best product ever," Musk said.

A little later in the conference call, an analyst insisted by asking the following question: "When will the Cybertruck be officially available?"

"We're hoping to start producing them in the middle of next year," the chief executive officer responded.

The exact date is not yet known, but consumers, fans and Tesla competitors can now mark June 2023 on their calendars.

Musk first unveiled the electric pickup in November 2019 at a promotional event in Los Angeles.

That presentation was marked by a demonstration of the vehicle's shatter-proof and purportedly bulletproof window that went slightly askew after an aide hurled a metallic ball at the front window and instantly shattered it.

The vehicle has been described as something out of the films "Mad Max" and "Blade Runner" and Musk himself said in 2019 that the Cybertruck had been "influenced partly by 'The Spy Who Loved Me,'" a reference to the amphibious Lotus Esprit S1 featured in the 1977 James Bond film.

For a while, the Cybertruck might have seemed like something out of a science fiction flick, existing only in the future. But then last April, at the much-hyped opening of the company's "gigafactory" in Austin, Texas, Musk finally announced that Tesla would start producing the Cybertruck in 2023.

"We're gonna start manufacturing Cybertruck next year," Musk said during the official opening of of Tesla's fourth production site in Austin, TX.

“I can’t wait to have this baby around. [Cybertruck] is gonna be epic,” the billionaire said about the electric pickup truck.

Some Customers Will Have to Be Patient

We've seen Cybertruck appearances here and there, but it's unclear if the concept cars will resemble the vehicles that will be produced for the masses.

The buzz surrounded this vehicle has been growing for a long time and it has reached a point where Tesla is no longer taking orders for the Cybertruck in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The European Cybertruck page no longer has the Order option either. This has been replaced by "Get Updates."

It is still possible to order the Cybertruck in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

People can reserve one of the vehicles for a refundable $100 deposit -- essentially no commitment for a vehicle that won't be cheap.

The Tesla Cybertruck promises up to 500 miles of electric range, a maximum tow rating of 14,000 pounds, and a base price under $40,000.

"The base price for a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive Tesla Cybertruck is $39,900, not including destination charges. The Dual Motor all-wheel drive version starts at $49,900 and the top of the line Tri Motor all-wheel-drive Cybertruck costs $69,900," according to Kelley Blue Book.

Unlike many other electric cars, Teslas are no longer eligible for federal tax incentives.

Buyers will also have to add Tesla driver assistance system Full Self-Driving for $12,000 at last check.

"If Elon and crew can deliver what they’ve promised, the Cybertruck could be a hit," Kelley Blue Book says.

The Cybertruck's immediate rivals are the Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report R1T electric pickup, the GMC Hummer pickup from General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report and the Chevy Silverado electric pickup from GM too. It will also compete against the F-150 Lightning, an electric version of the Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report F-150 pickup.