Elon Musk says SpaceX will fly its second Starship test this week

SpaceX’s Starship is finally approaching its second test flight.

By Ian Krietzberg
Get TheStreet in your Google feed
Preferred SourceGoogle Discover

Roughly six months ago, SpaceX sent its Starship rocket on a maiden voyage that ended in a fiery self-destruction minutes after it left the launchpad. In the time since, CEO Elon Musk has been anxious to send Starship on its second flight test.

But regulators haven’t been keen to rush the process. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) only recently wrapped up its months-long Starship safety review, bringing Musk a step closer to launch. But the company doesn’t have a license to fly yet; SpaceX is still waiting on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to complete an environmental review into the launch. 

Starship won’t be able to fly until after the review is complete. 

But SpaceX thinks the review is approaching completion. The space exploration company said Nov. 10 that the second flight test of Starship could occur as early as Nov. 17, pending regulatory approval. 

Musk said Nov. 13 that this approval should happen in time for SpaceX to meet this deadline. 

“Was just informed that approval to launch should happen in time for a Friday launch,” Musk wrote in a post on X. 

A live webcast of the launch will begin a half hour before liftoff. 

“Starship’s first flight test provided numerous lessons learned that directly contributed to several upgrades to both the vehicle and ground infrastructure to improve the probability of success on future flights,” the company wrote in a statement. 

Debris flies as the SpaceX Starship lifts off from the launchpad during a flight test from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, on April 20, 2023. - The rocket successfully blasted off at 8:33 am Central Time (1333 GMT). The Starship capsule had been scheduled to separate from the first-stage rocket booster three minutes into the flight but separation failed to occur and the rocket blew up. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
The first Starship flight destroyed the launch pad, hurling debris over the neighboring area and inciting a lawsuit against the FAA for allowing SpaceX to launch without properly examining the environmental impact. 
PATRICK T. FALLON/Getty Images

The ship, according to Musk, is designed to carry both crew and cargo to Mars and beyond, an objective he thinks is vital to the survival of the human race.

This “rapid iterative development approach,” SpaceX wrote, has been an “essential” component of the company’s work to build reusable, space-faring transportation systems. 

This comes in the wake of a report by Reuters which found that Musk’s move-fast-and-break-things approach with SpaceX has resulted in at least 600 worker injuries since 2014. Many of these injuries, Reuters said, were serious or disabling. 

Current and former employees told the news organization that the list of injuries reflects a “chaotic workplace” where staff regularly skip safety protocols to meet Musk’s “aggressive deadlines.” 

Reuters acquired the company’s injury logs through a public records request to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). 

“Elon’s concept that SpaceX is on this mission to go to Mars as fast as possible and save humanity permeates every part of the company,” Tom Moline, a former SpaceX senior avionics engineer told Reuters. “The company justifies casting aside anything that could stand in the way of accomplishing that goal, including worker safety.”

Moline, among others, was fired after raising complaints about the company’s unsafe workplace.

Musk’s effort to get to Mars, likewise, has already resulted in an increase in the pollution of the upper layers of the Earth’s atmosphere. A further expansion of global rocket launches could further this pollution, worsening the effects of climate change. 

SpaceX did not return TheStreet’s request for comment. 

The company is set to bring in $9 billion in revenue for 2023, a number that could spike to $15 billion in 2024. Much of this revenue projection relies on a large expansion of Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service

The company’s Nov. 17 launch date remains tentative until the safety review is officially completed. 

Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now.

About the author

Ian Krietzberg

Ian Krietzberg is a tech reporter for The Street. He covers artificial intelligence companies, safety and ethics extensively. As an offshoot of his tech beat, Ian also covers Elon Musk and his many companies, namely SpaceX and Tesla.

Trending Stories

01
Stocks

CoreWeave, Oracle have an interest rate problem

Aditya Raghunath

0
02
Stocks

Cramer points to rare Reddit buy opportunity amid Google AI threat

Peace Longe

0
03
Investing

Apple’s $1,999 iPhone bet just got its first answer

Faizan Farooque

0
04
Retail

Apple shares a warning for iPhone customers

Daniel Kline

0

Comments

Have fun. Don't be mean. Feel free to criticize ideas, not people. Report bad behavior.

No comments yet

Be the first to share your thoughts — your comment starts the conversation.