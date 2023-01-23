Here's What Elon Musk Is Drinking (Literally)

The Tesla CEO discussed his drinking preferences and Twitter has something to say about it.

“Wine is the answer. I just don’t remember the question.” - Anonymous

Elon Musk is going UB40.

It seems that the Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and the British band have a preference for the same alcoholic beverage.

UB40 had a big in 1983 with a reggae-influenced cover version of Neil Diamond's "Red, Red Wine."

"Red, Red Wine" tells the story of a broken-hearted fellow who finds solace in the drink derived from fermented grapes.

Musk may not have a broken heart but he does seem to share a love for vino.

The self-proclaimed Chief Twit of Twitter took to the microblogging website he bought for $44-billion to share his feelings.

"I don’t like the taste or effects of most alcohol, but there is something quite beautiful about red wine in a fine glass," Musk tweeted on Jan. 23.

Musk already has a past with marijuana, going to so far as to smoke a joint on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018.

Although Musk said he was not "a regular smoker of weed," Tesla's stock dropped 9% following the appearance.

In this recent tweet, Musk was responding to a tweet from writer Nicole Behnam who said "once you realize alcohol is a scam, everything changes."

"Alcohol ads use themes like happiness, prestige, sophistication, success, maturity, athletic ability, creativity, sexual satisfaction to target consumers," Behnam said in follow-up tweets. "But the misuse of alcohol actually diminishes and ultimately destroys these qualities if you drink enough."

Musk's comment -- like everything else he says -- prompted a response on Twitter, including one person who tweeted an enhanced GIF of the Techno King's moment of reefer madness on the Rogan podcast.

"Why do you think Jesus’ first miracle was making wine," another person asked.

"You’re not wrong on that one," one tweet read. "There’s something special about it. Wine has history, there is a story, and a romance to it."

"I’d like to find a type of drink that won’t leave me with a migraine followed by two weeks of depression lol," another commenter said. "Maybe red wine is the right choice? All I know for sure is that it’s not vodka, rum, tequila or whiskey…and it’s DEFINITELY not Jäegermeister."

And at least one person blasted Musk for his remarks.

"This is a perfect metaphor for your 'stewardship.'" the tweet read. "She was making a great point about what a sober life looks like and you ruin it by playing wine connoisseur for clicks. Your tin ear never ceases to amaze. Beyond tone deaf. Have a good week anyway I guess."