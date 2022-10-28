Elon Musk Reactivates Kanye West's Twitter Account

The new boss of the social network has just given a hint about his content management policy to come.

This is the second big decision of Elon Musk, the new boss of Twitter (TWTR) .

After firing CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives in the early hours of his reign, the whimsical and charismatic entrepreneur continues to make his mark on social media without delay.

He has just given us an idea of how the content posted on the platform will be managed. To say the least, this is a real break with its predecessors.

Musk has just reinstated the account of rapper and businessman Ye, formerly known as Kanye West.

Ye's account was visible again on Twitter on October 28, after being banned by the platform following anti-Semitic remarks.

It is, however, difficult to say whether Twitter now allows Ye to tweet. By comparison, the account of former President Donald Trump, @RealDonaldTrump, banned after the events of January 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill, is still not visible.

A search by The Street led to a screen reading "Account Suspended."

Musk Against Permanent Bans

Musk has criticized the ban and has said he will reinstate Trump once he owns the company. Musk, who is also in charge of SpaceX, the rocket company, believes that nearly all opinions are welcome, as long as they do not break the law.

But he somewhat toned down his position on October 27.

"Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" he wrote to advertisers. "In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature."

But Musk has always said he's against permanent bans on Twitter.

The takeover of Twitter by Elon Musk, however, raises fears of the return of racist, discriminatory and bullying posts on the social network, after many months of efforts to purge the platform of them.

Many associates close to the Democrats fear that he will reinstate the accounts of followers of conspiracy theories and right-wing extremists.

Since making anti-Semitic remarks in early October, Ye has been banned from Instagram and Twitter. Almost all of his business partners, Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, have dropped him.

The rapper has, however, announced that he will buy the social network Parler, a bastion of the conservatives. It is difficult to say whether the transaction will be finalized.

But after the announcement, Musk had posted a message in which he suggested a possible collaboration between him and Ye.