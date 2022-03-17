Elon Musk Prepares for Russian Duel for Ukraine with Social Media Help

Billionaire Tesla CEO offers to end Russian invasion of Ukraine with a fight between him and the Russian president.

If it were not for the stakes and the circumstances -- the liberation of a country and an invasion which has already caused hundreds of deaths and displaced millions of others -- it would be one of the most beautiful posters of a combat since the unforgettable duel having opposed Muhammad Ali and George Foreman in Kinshasa, Zaire, in 1974.

This fight, dubbed 'Rumble in the Jungle', still makes boxing fans and historians jump with enthusiasm. On that day, Ali becomes the heavyweight champion of the world for the second time when he knocked out 25-year-old champ Foreman in the eighth round of this boxing fight.

But it's still a duel that probably makes boxing organizers and martial arts bigwigs salivate. There is no doubt that they would all pull out their checkbooks to sign the two protagonists for the amount they would ask for, as the media and economic fallout would be colossal.

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, facing Vladimir Putin, former secret agent of the KGB, the Russian secret services, who has undoubtedly become, since February 24, the most hated man in the world.

Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty/Shutterstock/TS

Musk Fans See Him as a Visionary

The first has a legion of millions of fans who see him as the one and only visionary CEO since Apple's (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report Steve Jobs. The second is at the head of a country with an illustrious past but which has become an economic dwarf despite an immense territory.

Faced with the absence of a political solution to put an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, social media is therefore relying on a possible fight between the two men as proposed by Musk.

"I hereby challenge Владимир Путин (Vladimir Putin) to single combat," the billionaire wrote on his Twitter account on Monday. "Stakes are Україна (Ukraine)," he added.

It should be noted that Putin has still not responded to the proposal made recently by the contractor.

Musk, who thus borrows from the ancient practice of dueling attached to the honor of the fifteenth century, has still not given details on the form in which he sees this duel. For example, would it be a duel to the death? Would it be with guns? Could it be a boxing match? Where and when would this duel take place? Would there be a referee? What would the rules be?

The only thing he has communicated so far is that his proposal is serious and he does not want advice or tips from anyone.

For those still puzzled by his intentions, Musk has started sending signals to attest to his seriousness.

Musk Changes His Twitter Photo

He changed his Twitter display picture, with a photo of himself wearing black glasses as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger in his role as Terminator. The billionaire indeed removed the picture of a space rocket which was his avatar since last August. The former photo was devoted to the rollout of SpaceX's rocket booster, which marked a significant milestone for the aerospace manufacturer.

He also seems to say he's in excellent physical condition, going so far as to say he's ready to fight Putin with his left hand despite not being left-handed.

"If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed," wrote on Twitter Musk who changed his Twitter name to 'Elona'. It's easy to change the display name on Twitter. Musk left his user name as @elonmusk because if he changed someone can take it.

Musk chose Elona following a post on the Telegram messaging app by Ramzan Kadyrov, a pro-Putin head of the Chechen Republic.

Kadyrov mocks Musk and asks him to "pump up those muscles in order to change from the gentle (effeminate) Elona into the brutal Elon you need to be."

Musk shared the post on his Twitter account.

Musk's preparation for this eventual fight is greeted with great enthusiasm on social networks where some oscillate between bursts of laughter, encouragement, advice and pleas for his safety in the face of a Russian counterattack.

"He is the president of taekwondo in the past," commented one user, referring to Putin. "So elon musk, I hope you know what you are doing... This isn't starwars or children animation series."

But this user, like others, think that Musk has every chance of winning a possible fight.

"Mama Musk said to knock you out!" he wrote

Some, on the other hand, wonder if this proposal for a duel whose stake is the end of a war is not a bad scenario for an action film.

"How is this real life?"

Others fear that by challenging Putin, Musk is exposing Tesla cars to Tesla cyberattacks that are equipped with hyper-advanced software.

"Russian hackers will target tesla cars or maybe charging stations who knows i don't think it's a good idea," warned a user.