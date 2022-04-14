Tesla's Elon Musk Swears by This Number

What is your lucky number?

Many people have often been asked this question. Basically, the number that corresponds to them or the number or combination that they will have in mind if they decide to play the lotto.

It is one of the few commonly-shared superstitions.

The richest man in the world seems to share this superstition as well. Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, is worth $259 billion as of April 13, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The tech tycoon has a lucky or magical number that he seems to come out with for major financial and stock market transactions.

This number has three digits: 420.

The whimsical entrepreneur has just used this number for a transaction that is shaking the business community and all of Silicon Valley. Musk wants to acquire the microblogging site Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, of which he is already the largest shareholder with a 9.2% stake.

The billionaire made a proposal. In details, Musk is offering the price of $54.20 per Twitter share.

A little less than four years ago, he had already used the same 420 for another blockbuster financial deal.

"Am considering taking Tesla private at $420," Musk tweeted on August 7. "Funding secured."

"Shareholders could either to sell at 420 or hold shares & go private," the billionaire added.

Musk Smoked Marijuana in Public

Musk has really never said if the 420 was his lucky number but it is clear that he has used it in two ultra-important transactions, both for him and for the two companies in question. This makes it safe to say 420 is at least a number he likes.

420 also refers to the rallying code for marijuana enthusiasts. April 20 or 4/20 is indeed known to be "Weed Day" or practically a holiday for pot lovers. Smoking weed on April 20, preferably at 4:20 a.m. or p.m., has become something of a custom for cannabis lovers.

It turns out that the tradition began in 1971 with a group of teenagers known as the Waldos, who grew up in Marin County, California, according to several reports. They were called the Waldos because they liked to hang out leaning against a wall. This "wall" was not far from San Rafael High School.

They excavated a 4/20 flag and stamped letters from the same era as evidence, all used as a code to designate cannabis.

Since then, the famous number 420 has been used for various reasons, even in movies. A number of clocks in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" were set to 4:20.

In 2003, California governor Grey Davis signed into law SB 420, the “medical marijuana task force” bill introduced by state senator John Vasconcellos. The bill regulated the use of marijuana.

Musk, who lived in California until last year, has smoked cannabis in public. This was the case in September 2018 during a podcast show with very controversial celebrity Joe Rogan.