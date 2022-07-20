Elon Musk Launches New Attack Against GM and Joe Biden

Tesla's CEO is resentful and never misses an opportunity to attack Detroit auto giant GM.

Elon Musk rarely talks about Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report rivals.

The CEO's stance comes down to: He doesn't want to promote their brands. These companies, from startups to veteran auto groups, are positioned mainly relative to Tesla, the leader in and reference point for premium electric vehicles. When new EV models are unveiled, they're presented vis-a-vis Tesla's offerings.

But every once in a while Musk makes an exception when he is asked about the struggles of young electric vehicle manufacturers, like Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive Inc. Report and Lucid Group (LCID) - Get Lucid Group Inc. Report.

Tesla experienced many of the same problems when the company increased production rates for the Model 3, its entry-level vehicle.

GM Is His Favorite Target

And Musk is surely open to talking about one competitor: General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report. Not that he speaks well of the Detroit giant. The opposite: The billionaire seems to take every opportunity to speak ill of GM, as if he couldn't help himself.

GM recently touted the launch of the Chevrolet Blazer electric SUV, which is supposed to compete with Tesla's Model Y SUV. GM announced on July 18 that the Chevy Blazer, targeted at middle-income households looking for EVs, will be produced at its Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico.

The announcement got Tesla fans reacting on social media.

"Wow..," commented blogger Johnna Crider on Twitter. "And @potus snubbed @elonmusk and Tesla to put GM on a pedestal. So much for American jobs. Mexico is cheaper I guess."

Musk was quick to comment. In particular, he pointed out that Tesla vehicles sold in the U.S. were mostly manufactured in the U.S.

"Teslas are the most made-in-USA vehicles," the tech tycoon posted.

Tesla has four production sites worldwide. Two are in the U.S.: in Fremont, Calif., its very first plant; and in Austin, where Tesla has been domiciled since 2021. The other two production sites are in Shanghai and Berlin. These two plants do not serve the North American market. Their production is destined for Asia, Europe and the rest of the world.

Bad Blood

Musk's latest attack on GM and, indirectly, on President Joe Biden shows he still hasn't come to terms with the Democratic president ignoring him and Tesla for a year while celebrating the vehicles of GM and other industry players.

Biden had repeatedly claimed that General Motors, under Chief Executive Mary Barra, leads the electric-vehicle revolution in the U.S.

"In the auto industry, Detroit is leading the world in electric vehicles. You know how critical it is?" Biden said last November.

"Mary [Barra], I remember talking to you way back in January about the need for America to lead in electric vehicles. I can remember your dramatic announcement that by 2035, GM would be 100% electric. You changed the whole story, Mary. You did, Mary. You electrified the entire automotive industry. I’m serious. You led, and it matters.”

In 2021, Tesla delivered nearly a million electric vehicles, compared with fewer than 25,000 units at GM, which had to suspend production of the Chevy Bolt and Chevy Bolt EUV for a safety problem.

GM's figures should increase in 2022 as the veteran automaker now produces other models such as the Cadillac Lyriq and the GMC Hummer EV, an electric version of the iconic Hummer pickup. GM also resumed production of the Bolt in April and will launch a luxurious sedan, the Cadillac Celestiq, on July 22.

But the Detroit giant will still be far behind Tesla, the market leader in EVs, which in 2022 opened the production sites in Berlin and Austin. Musk expects Tesla to deliver more than 1.5 million vehicles this year, despite supply-chain problems and the closure of the Shanghai factory for many weeks due to covid.