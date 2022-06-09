Elon Musk Jokes About His 'Diabolical' Plan

The CEO of Tesla who is also the richest man in the world is the object of many fantasies.

Is Elon Musk a victim of himself?

The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, who has become the most influential boss in the world, wants to show his atypical, iconoclastic, and unconventional side almost every day.

Musk also plays on his singularity to prove that he does not play in the same court as the other bosses. He does not play by the rules. He expresses himself on all topics without exception and assumes a maverick and direct side, almost without filter, that few leaders allow themselves.

The serial entrepreneur likes to tease and provoke controversy. He is always on the attack even when he responds to criticism. Musk doesn't like to be defensive. He proved all these points again in his ongoing $44 billion acquisition of the microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter Inc. Report, which he says has become the de facto Times Square of our time.

Musk has transformed his takeover into a real saga with many twists so that nothing seems to surprise observers and his detractors. He is ubiquitous on Twitter and reminds many liberals and progressives of former President Donald Trump who was a heavy user of the platform.

An Imaginary Software That drives Tesla Employees to the Office

So it's no surprise that Musk parodies and satires abound. The comedians and humorists have a good subject for sketches. Musk provides them with material almost on a daily basis with his many tweets and messages.

The conservative Christian news satire website babylonbee.com has just published a parody or satirical article imagining a follow up email Musk sent to Tesla employees following a recent email asking them to return to the office for 40+ hours per week or quit.

Tesla has allowed remote work where it is possible since the covid-19 pandemic hit in 2020. But with the economy reopening, Tesla, like other companies, wants employees back in the office.

"Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean *minimum*) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla. This is less than we ask of factory workers," Musk wrote in a series of emails sent to Tesla employees last week.

"The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence," the billionaire said. "That is why I lived in the factory so much - so that those on the line could see me working alongside them. If I had not done that, Tesla would long ago have gone bankrupt."

Babylonbee.com therefore imagines a satirical follow-up to this email. In this parody -- it's a parody --. In this imaginary email, the billionaire announces to Tesla employees an update of the software installed in their vehicles.

"At midnight on June 8, your vehicle will automatically install a mandatory software update," would write. "Expect bug fixes, stability improvements, and your vehicle driving you to your workspace to begin your 8-14 hour work day."

This would cause a public outcry among Tesla employees.

'My Diabolical Plan Is Coming Together'

“This is ridiculous—the power has gone to his head. I’m just as productive working from home as I am working in the office!” an imaginary Tesla executive would say, while an imaginary HR manager explained, over brunch with her boyfriend during work hours, that she needed an additional "Employee Mental Health Day" this week to recover from the news.

Musk would then send another email in which he would announce to employees that the new office space "will now have rotating 'Home Sounds' audio playing overhead—crying babies, landscaping equipment, fire truck sirens, and the soft lull of a neighborhood chihuahua in heat."

The satire seems to have made the real Musk laugh a lot. He shared this comment on Twitter with his more than 97.2 million followers:

"My diabolical plan is coming together!"

Musk seems to have taken it well and he is even having fun.

While waiting to have a real 'diabolical' plan, Musk already has a 'Master Plan.'

In August 2006, the billionaire introduced, via a blog post, what he called "The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me)." A sort of secret guide to transform transportation and to save the planet from dying from pollution.

In March, he announced that he was working on volume 3 of this master plan, but we do not yet know when he will publish it. Part Deux was released on July 2016.