Elon Musk Is Said to Agree to Buy Twitter for $44 Billion

The Tesla CEO has put his offer of $54.20 a share back on the table, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The battle between Elon Musk and Twitter (TWTR) appears to be over.

The billionaire CEO of Tesla (TSLA) has finally decided to resubmit his offer to acquire the microblogging website for $44 billion as he initially proposed, a source familiar with the matter told TheStreet, confirming information from Bloomberg.

Musk will acquire Twitter for $54.20 per share, the source said.

The announcement should be made by Musk and Twitter separately, the source said.

Neither Twitter nor Musk's attorneys immediately responded to a request for comment from TheStreet.

Musk had made an offer on April 25 but withdrew it on July 8, explaining that Twitter had lied to him about the number of spam bots, or fake accounts, on the platform.

Twitter had filed a complaint, asking the Delaware Chancery Court to compel Musk to make good on his commitment.

A five-day trial was supposed to start October 17.

Twitter shares have been suspended in Wall Street trading.

Billionaire Surprises Twitter

The billionaire surprised Twitter on Oct. 3 by sending a letter asking the company to withdraw its complaint and saying he was going to acquire the platform according to the terms initially planned, the source said.

The letter has also been sent to the Delaware court but remains under seal, the source said.

One key question is whether Twitter will immediately withdraw its complaint or will wait for the transaction to be finalized.

The Musk-Twitter saga has had a lot of twists and turns and it's not certain that it's over.

After having acquired a 9.2% stake in the platform at the beginning of April, the billionaire had entered an agreement with management according to which he would get a seat on the board. In exchange he committed not to acquire 14% of the capital during a given period.

But Musk tore up this agreement a few days later, saying he wanted to acquire the whole group. But after public shouting matches, he withdrew his offer during the summer.

Musk had promised to take Twitter private to relaunch the platform. He had also promised that if he took control of Twitter he would restore the account of former President Donald Trump, who had been banned from the platform since the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol.