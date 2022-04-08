Elon Musk Has Very Good News for Cybertruck and Semi Fans

Elon Musk has just made new promises.

Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO has just inaugurated the latest Tesla factory in Austin, Texas. This production site is the fourth manufacturing and assembly plant for Tesla vehicles. It is also the second in production in the United States after Fremont in California.

On this occasion, Musk made many promises. But there is one that will undoubtedly stick. It concerns the Cybertruck.

This futuristic vehicle announced in 2019 but whose production has been postponed several times is eagerly awaited. By dint of seeing Musk push back its production, some have started to wonder if it will finally see the light of day. The billionaire finally seems to say that it will.

"We're gonna start manufacturing, Cybertruck next year," Musk announced to the lucky 15,000 persons who were invited at the very coveted event in Austin.

"Cybertruck is coming next year. We'll be in production with Cybertruck next year," the billionaire repeated.

He added that: "“I can’t wait to have this baby around. [Cybertruck] is gonna be epic,” Musk commented about the electric pickup truck.

Cybertruck will be made in Austin, Musk confirmed.

Production of the Roadster and Semi in 2023

Cybertruck will compete with the Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report Lightning electric pickup, an electric version of Ford's best-selling F-150. This vehicle will also compete with GM's (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report GMC Hummer electric pickup and Rivian's (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report R1T.

Musk unveiled the futuristic Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup truck back in late 2019 and then promised that production would begin in 2021. Last year, the release date was postponed as with all Tesla car models - the first copies of the Tesla Cybertruck were supposed to be available at some point this year.

Musk had said the futuristic vehicle design was "influenced partly by 'The Spy Who Loved Me,'" a reference to the amphibious Lotus Esprit S1 featured in the 1977 James Bond film.

During the fourth quarter earnings' call in January he said: ""As [for] the Cybertruck, Semi, Roadster, Optimus [robot], we'll be ready to bring those to production. Hopefully, next year. That is most likely."

In Austin, Musk announced that Tesla will begin the production of the Roadster and Semi in 2023 as well.