December 29, 2021
TECHNOLOGY
CDC Monitoring Over 80 Cruise Ships Amid Omicron Outbreak
Elon Musk Has Thoughts On Bitcoin Creator's Hidden Identity

And his theory will not surprise you.
While the true identity of bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto has been the cause of much speculation, Elon Musk seems to agree with the most common theory.

In an interview on Lex Friedman's AI podcast, the Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report) founder agreed with the common theory that cryptocurrency expert Nick Szabo is behind the biggest cryptocurrency in the world.

"It seems as though Nick Szabo is probably, more than anyone else, responsible for the evolution of those ideas," Musk told Friedman. "He claims not to be Nakamoto, but I'm not sure that's neither here nor there. But he seems to be the one more responsible for the ideas behind bitcoin than anyone else."

The idea that Szabo may be behind the elusive pseudonym has been circulated online for years due to his 1998 design of a decentralized digital currency named "bit gold" presented in academic settings. 

Since bitcoin came on the scene and exploded in popularity (it nearly reached a $70,000 high in November before ebbing again), Szabo has largely kept a quiet profile as a computer scientist and avoided media attention..

Over the last few years, scores of theories about who truly created bitcoin have circulated on the internet.

Musk himself has been refuting the claim that it is him since at least 2017 while the family of a deceased man named David Kleiman has tried to claim that their relative helped create the popular cryptocurrency. One of the more out-there theories claims that the "Sa" stands for ( (SSNLF) ) while the "Toshi" represents Toshiba ( (TOSBF) ).

While he stressed that he "obviously" does not know this for a fact, Musk said that his guess s goes to Szabo.

"You can look at the evolution of ideas before the launch of bitcoin and see who wrote about those ideas," Musk told Friedman.

