Elon Musk Has a Private Secret (It's Joyful and Cute)

The billionaire and incidentally the richest man in the world remained discreet about an event that occurred recently in his private life.

Elon Musk, 50, celebrated his title of man of the year with his very young son.

The billionaire brought, last December, X AE A-Xii, 22 months, to the Time 2021 Person of the Year event where Musk received the recognition. X is the son Musk shares with Canadian singer Grimes, 34.

X had managed to steal the show from his father that day. According to a video shared by Time owner Marc Bienoff, Musk entered the room where he was to be interviewed carrying X, an appearance that won over the audience.

Despite his media omnipresence, it's rare to see Musk share his private life. The billionaire has often managed to keep a low profile on this plan with a few exceptions.

Also in December, Musk appeared to confirm rumors that he and Grimes had separated. A separation that he then attributed to their careers and the difficulty of leading a life as a couple when you live in two different cities - he in Austin, Texas where Tesla is about to open his fourth Gigafactory and she in Los Angeles.

But the singer has just made a sensational announcement in an interview with Vanity Fair. Grimes reveals that she and Musk have secretly grown their family.

"I’ve got two kids. That’s a baby," Grimes confides in the magazine as children's cries interrupt the interview.

The on-again, off-again couple recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl. Her name is Exa Dark Sideræl but they call her “Y”, Grimes revealed.

“She’s a little colicky too,” Grimes said after the reporter asked what was going on, as the musician noted her first child, X Æ A-XII, was with his father.

“I don’t know. I don’t know what I was thinking,” she told the magazine of trying to conceal the baby.

She explained: "I’m not at liberty to speak on these things," but “Whatever is going on with family stuff, I just feel like kids need to stay out of it."

Y was born last December via surrogate after the couple separated.

On-Again, Off-Again

They got back together but Grimes announced on Thursday that the couple were separated again.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life," Grimes wrote on Twitter after Vanity Fair published the interview.

Grimes continued.

"2 clarify a few things; I did this to speak abt my work, not “reveal all” haha. Def held back a lot, contrary 2 headline. & didn’t mean for them 2 find out about my daughter so please respect her privacy as I’d love her to be able to live as private of a life as possible

Elon Musk has already been married three times. He married the author Justine Wilson with whom he had five children, all boys. Twins Griffin and Xavier, 17, and triplets Damian, Kai and Saxon, 16.

He later married actress Talulah Riley of the television series WestWorld in 2010. The couple divorced two years later before remarrying in 2013 and divorcing in 2016.