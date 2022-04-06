Elon Musk and Tesla Impose a Curious Rule to Live in Their World

The billionaire will inaugurate the fourth production plant of the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.

After dominating the beginning of the year, Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Elon Musk are just as determined to occupy headlines in the second quarter, which has only just begun.

The manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles and its whimsical chief executive officer (CEO) do not only intend to occupy all the media space. They also want to send a message to the rest of the automotive industry and also to the whole business community: This is their world, and we just live in it.

Elon Musk is due to inaugurate the Tesla factory in Austin, Texas, this Thursday, April 7. This plant will be the electric vehicle manufacturer's fourth production site after Fremont in California, Shanghai in China and Berlin in Germany.

It will be devoted to the production of the electric SUV Model Y, which has a base price starting at $62,990. The Model Y and the Model 3 sedan are Tesla's two best-selling models.

Together, they represent more than 95% of the 310,048 vehicles Tesla delivered in the first quarter. In Austin, which has become Tesla's headquarters since December, the company will also have a battery factory.

Musk and Tesla decided to make the Austin ribbon cutting a global event. In particular, they will repeat the concept of a "Gigafest," which they tested for the first time in Berlin last October.

But this time, it will be the biggest party ever organized on Earth, the tech tycoon promised.

Guests Must Respect Many Rules

The event, dubbed the "Cyber Rodeo," is a mix of local rodeo culture and a nod to Cybertruck, the futurist vehicle Musk unveiled in 2019 but has postponed production several times.

"This might be gearing up to be literally the biggest party on Earth," Musk recently told his more than 80.6 million followers on Twitter, in response to a request for invites from a cybersecurity firm.

"@elonmusk worth at least a couple of tickets to giga opening? We're in Austin too. Working to make the world safe and more secure," employees at Praetorian Labs asked the mogul last week.

The billionaire didn't say what would make this the biggest party the Earth has ever seen, but he certainly raised expectations.

According to the first details provided by Tesla, all 15,000 guests at the invitation-only event must follow specific rules, many of which are not very different from other festive events.

For example, the following items are prohibited:

-Smoking and vaping devices

- Any and all professional audio/video recording equipment

- Pets

- Drones or any other remote flying device

- Firearms, weapons or explosives of any kind

- Illegal substances of any kind

There are, however, a few rules that are unique, perhaps as a way to celebrate the achievements of the Tesla brand.

Adults Only

"The event is for adults only," Tesla said, without providing further details.

That curious rule came as a surprise to some Tesla customers, who thought they were going to share their passion for the company and its aims with their family at the event.

It also surprised many commenters on Twitter, Musk's favorite social network and main communication platform — and one in which he is now a majority shareholder.

Others have tried to find a logical explanation for this rule, and have wondered if it is related to the fact that Tesla also prohibits bringing alcohol to the event.

"I was saddened to find out the age limit but I assume due to alcohol," one user speculated.

"Wth is it adults only ?🤔," another commented.

Tesla didn't provide any explanation. Will there be shows and attractions planned for adults only? The company also doesn't say what it considers "adult": Is a person who is 18 years considered an adult or should they be 21?

The other rule making social media users smile is that Tesla and Musk prohibit guests from bringing alcohol, outlawing "outside food or beverage (including alcohol) of any kind."

There, too, the speculations are rife: Does this mean that they will provide alcohol to the guests, or there will simply be no alcohol at the party?

All of it shows that while Musk and Tesla thought they were providing information to guests, they have instead just raised more questions.

The event is being promoted as only a single day, between 4 p.m. to 11:29 p.m. local time. It will include interactive tours accompanied by food and various live entertainment to celebrate the newly built and operational Gigafactory.

'Gigafest' or 'Cyber Rodeo' participates in creating a myth around the Tesla brand — and it complements the idea that one of Musk's great skills is giving the impression that when you drive in a Tesla, you are living a unique experience.