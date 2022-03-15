Skip to main content
How Elon Musk Dominates Crypto One Tweet at a Time
How Elon Musk Dominates Crypto One Tweet at a Time

Elon Musk Gets Interesting Offer In Putin Battle

Vladimir Putin was a KGB agent, and then trainer, for the Soviet secret service for years before the fall of the Soviet Union.

Tesla's  (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report chief executive is once again in the middle of Russia/Ukraine war, after a person purporting to be the leader of the Chechen Republic offered to train him to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin in single combat.

Elon Musk said last week that he would be willing to fight Putin in single combat to decide the fate of besieged Ukraine. 

This news apparently caught the eye of Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, who said in a Telegram post this week that Musk would need to undergo extensive training before he would be prepared to defeat Putin.

Kadyrov is the Moscow-installed leader of Chechnya, an area with its own history of wrestling Russia for its independence. 

Despite being declared an independent republic in 1996 after an extended war, it has effectively remained part of Russian territory and under Russian control, first via Ramzan's father, Akhmad Kadyrov, and now through Kremlin-loyal Ramzan.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

In his missive, Ramzan repeatedly refers to Musk as "Elona," a feminization of his name, and says he would need to undergo several levels of training before he was even close to vanquishing Putin.

Putin was a KGB agent, and then trainer, for the Soviet secret service for years before the fall of the Soviet Union.

Musk retweeted the Telegram post, which, if indeed from Ramzan Kadyrov, would be timely indeed: Earlier this week, Ramazan said he has been to Ukraine since the war has begun, sparking worries about what types of militias or outside forces may come into play if the conflict sparks a larger regional war.

For his part, Musk was unusually restrained, saying that to train with the special forces would not be fair to Putin. 

"Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage. If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed. Elona"

How Joe Biden's Victory Could Entice Wall Street To Increase Investments In Chinese Markets
MARKETS
TSLAAMC

Stock Market Today - 3/15: Stocks End Higher As Fading Inflation Offsets Russia, China, Fed Risk

By Martin Baccardax and Rob Lenihan
Bentley's Electric Models Lead
INVESTING
VWAGYGMRACE

Bentley Promises Us A New Electric Car Annually Until 2030. Can It Deliver?

By Veronika Bondarenko
Apple Cryptocurrency Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY
EXPEEBAYAMC

Which Industry is Most Crypto-Friendly?

By Rob Lenihan
Delta Airlines Lead
INVESTING
UALDALAAL

Are American Air, Delta Air and United Air Shares a Buy? Check the Charts.

By Bret Kenwell
gresham oregon homes sh
REAL ESTATE

Rent: Up, Up and Away for Single-Family Homes

By Dan Weil
Elon Musk Joe Biden Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TSLAFGM

Tesla's Elon Musk May Be Heading to The White House Soon

By Luc Olinga
Cryptocurrency Bubble Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Price Check: Traders Playing the Waiting Game

By Rob Lenihan
Kids iPhone Lead
TECHNOLOGY
AAPL

Your Apple iPhone May Be Booby-Trapped

By Riley Gutiérrez McDermid