Elon Musk Delivers Strong Rebuke of Donald Trump

The CEO of Tesla has reactivated the Twitter account of the former president, on whom he called to retire from politics.

Elon Musk has become very political.

He has been intervening, for several months now, in political affairs, on a regular basis, breaking down the barrier that has existed for many years between the business and political worlds.

Businessmen and entrepreneurs have often intervened in political life through their donations to the campaigns of lawmakers and candidates running for the White House, or through lobbying, to influence political decisions and regulations.

But it is rare for company CEOs to openly dabble in politics on a consistent basis. Musk, who says he now votes Republican, recently called on voters to vote Conservative in the midterm elections. A call that he justified by the fact that a necessary balance of powers was needed.

Democrats controlled the White House and Congress until the midterm elections. After the midterm elections of November 8, they only control the White House and the Senate in Congress.

End Rules Found in the Constitution?

Musk has promised to spend between $20 million and $25 million of his personal fortune to support his favorite candidate in the 2024 presidential election. He says conservative Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is his chosen candidate. Former President Donald Trump already announced, on November 15, that he will run again.

The former president, who is already campaigning, continues to believe that the 2020 election was stolen from him. He never provided evidence to support his allegations. The courts have rejected all appeals filed by him and his henchmen about possible fraud, related to the election.

Yet, he called for the suspension of the US Constitution on December 3 on his Truth Social platform, due to the alleged "massive and widespread fraud" in the 2020 presidential election, which he continues to denounce, sparking a reaction.

The new messages from Trump come after new Twitter owner Elon Musk published information about the social network's role in limiting access to an article detailing scandalous revelations about Hunter Biden, son of President Joe. Biden.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump asked on Truth Social.

"A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!” he added.

'The Constitution Is Greater Than Any President'

The response from the Biden administration has been scathing.

"The American Constitution is a sacrosanct document that for over 200 years has guaranteed that freedom and the rule of law prevail in our great country," White House deputy press secretary Andrew Bates said in a statement. "The Constitution brings the American people together – regardless of party – and elected leaders swear to uphold it."

He added: "it’s the ultimate monument to all of the Americans who have given their lives to defeat self-serving despots that abused their power and trampled on fundamental rights. Attacking the Constitution and all it stands for is anathema to the soul of our nation, and should be universally condemned. You cannot only love America when you win."

Elon Musk also strongly condemned Trump, whom he asked in July to retire from politics, after the former president called him a con artist.

"The Constitution is greater than any President," Musk posted on Twitter on December 5. "End of story."

Trump has yet to respond.

Musk reactivated Trump's Twitter account on November 19, ending the former conservative president's more than 22-month suspension from the platform. This suspension came after the events on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol. Trump supporters had engaged in violence to try to prevent the certification of the victory of Joe Biden in the presidential election of November 2020.

But Trump still hasn't tweeted, preferring to stay on Truth Social, his social network, rival to Twitter.